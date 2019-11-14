Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants everyone to know that Democrats are pushing to impeach the president so they can unite the party and avoid a disastrous outcome next year. It’s not about justice, or protecting the country, or figuring out what really happened … no no, it’s about getting rid of Trump because they know they can’t beat him in a legit election.

Wow, right?

Watch.

Ocasio-Cortez says that Democrats' push for impeaching Trump is about uniting the different factions of the Democrat Party, adding: “this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.” pic.twitter.com/nVU93ug2ZF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2019

We’re not sure if AOC is just finally being honest OR if she’s too dense to realize she just gave the whole thing away.

Probably the latter.

So – wait – who is it that is using the power of government for political purposes? https://t.co/ivPpSPqkBB — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) November 14, 2019

AOC just admitted the Democrats are doing just that.

Whoda thunk it? Oh, that’s right, most Americans.

If the freaking losers on the left gave him a chance to preside, things would be a whole lot better. They created this mess & can’t self correct. They are too far gone to the point where this dipshit speaks for them Trump is going roll them in 2020!! — FullMoon 🦃 (@LIMIT_EVERYONE) November 14, 2019

They’ve put all their eggs in one basket and to be honest, the basket ain’t lookin’ all that great these days.

So it’s not about crimes and misdemeanors? It’s to unite the @DNC ? — magalopes (@mlwelch31) November 14, 2019

"Disastrous outcome" Does she mean a free election where the people of all the states choose who they want representing them instead of the coastal elitists? — Ed Bernas (@hazmat50213) November 14, 2019

So, she’s admitting this is all just a farce, hoping to keep the president from being re-elected? Because, she knows that none of the Democrats, running against him, can beat him. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) November 14, 2019

She’s admitting what we’ve known all along.

Well isn’t that nice of them to think for us and to wipe our noses and then wipe our behinds because we didn’t know who we wanted in office when we elected the president? They know so much more than we do. SMH. So it’s not about a crime; they just don’t like him. — Alan J. Sanders (@AlanJSanders) November 14, 2019

@AOC so it is about politics… — AusTexican (@AusTexican) November 14, 2019

Of course it is.

And it always has been.

Related:

‘Who are you again?’ Jim Swift’s attempt at shaming Republicans over impeachment hearing does NOT go well, like at all

‘MATH IS HARD’: Ayanna Pressley deletes tweet about the number of people locked in cages around the world (but we got it!)

It’s being done in YOUR name! Glenn Beck goes ALL the way back to 2014 in Ukraine thread and it’s so DAMNING for Obama