Bill Taylor’s nephew’s, brother’s, barber’s, neighbor’s, pastor’s, second-cousin twice removed overheard a phone call that MIGHT have claimed Trump might have done something he shouldn’t have …

And hey, according to Jake Tapper that’s a ‘bombshell.’

Hearsay is a bombshell. Gotta love the media.

Bombshell from Bill Taylor: while he visited the front, one of his staffers accompanied Ambassador Sondland to a meeting with Zelensky aide Yermak on July 26, the day after the Trump/Zelensky phone call. After the meeting, at a restaurant, Sondland called President Trump…

1/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2019

Seems we’re not the only ones questioning (mocking) Jake’s reporting/tweeting here … enter Brit Hume.

Right?

Usually, a ‘bombshell’ is at least a teensy bit explosive.

Granted, Jake is part of the same media that spent three years insisting Russia elected Trump so we’re not entirely surprised he would think something like this is a ‘bombshell.’

He overhears the other end of a call while in a restaurant?

Also, that this aide never bothered to mention this to Taylor prior to his closed door deposition that the aide had to know was specifically about all this?

Neither rings very credible. — Mal000 (@MikeBee321) November 14, 2019

It’s all BS.

The desperation is laughable. They will grab onto any stray twig as they slide off the cliff. — Nick (@NicholasBrodie) November 14, 2019

Yup.

Bombshell or eavesdropping? — Smile, it’s all nonsense (@LassFromSC) November 14, 2019

That. ^

It was worth 12,400 like ? — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) November 14, 2019

The Left is filled with simple-minded people who are so desperate for any and all stories that might get Trump impeached. Pity them, we do.

He's got to sell it hard to keep eyeballs on the screen for the duration of the panem et circenses, 21st Century edition. — Jeffrey D Meyer (@Tyrannicus) November 14, 2019

🎶Heard it from a friend who…🎶https://t.co/Xgv8SUwkza — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) November 14, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA … YES!

Wishing something doesn’t make it so @jaketapper — Sandy Williams (@sandytntn) November 14, 2019

Brit you know his assistant heard from a friend that his neighbor overheard a phone call, both sides while the president was in a restaurant. How can that not be big news — C. G. Parslow (@cgparslow) November 14, 2019

Annnnd we’re dead now, thanks for that.

Related:

Byron York shares brutal quote from Republican at impeachment hearing that shows how DESPERATE Dems really are

CLASSIC Sandy! Does AOC realize she just gave away the REAL reason Dems are trying to impeach Trump?! (watch

It’s being done in YOUR name! Glenn Beck goes ALL the way back to 2014 in Ukraine thread and it’s so DAMNING for Obama