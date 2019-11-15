Like Facebook and Twitter, tech giant Google has denied time and time again they are politically biassed. And if you believe that we have a bridge to sell you …

Especially when there are articles and threads like this from Kirsten Grind of the Wall Street Journal taking the ‘gatekeeper of the internet’ to task over their very own algorithms.

Year-long investigation.

Wow.

From the Wall Street Journal:

The company states in a Google blog, “We do not use human curation to collect or arrange the results on a page.” It says it can’t divulge details about how the algorithms work because the company is involved in a long-running and high-stakes battle with those who want to profit by gaming the system.

But that message often clashes with what happens behind the scenes. Over time, Google has increasingly re-engineered and interfered with search results to a far greater degree than the company and its executives have acknowledged, a Wall Street Journal investigation has found.

Big time.

But Google isn’t biassed or anything. Nope.

More so since the election … ya’ don’t say.

Gosh, wonder why and who could be pressuring them.

It’s a mystery.

If the content hurts Trump or Republicans they show more of it, if it helps Trump or Republicans they show less of it.

Just a guess.

The problem is they pretend they’re just a browser when really they’re deliberately working to change messaging, push agendas, and maybe even influence elections.

Scary stuff, folks. (cough cough Duck Duck Go cough cough)

 

