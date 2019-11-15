Adam Schiff is truly his own worst enemy. From making up dialogue that didn’t actually transpire to reading Trump’s tweets during the impeachment hearing to prove he’s trying to intimidate witnesses (it’s Twitter, Schiff-Head), the dude has done so much damage to himself and his cause.

But by all means, Democrats, keep him right where he is.

We’re not sure the Trump campaign could come up with a better ad campaign than just showing clips of Schiff-For-Brains making a total douche of himself over and over again during this so-called investigation.

Ari Fleischer let Dip-Schiff have it:

As for Trump’s tweet, to call it witness intimidation is laughable. People can say whatever they want about Trump and he can’t say what he thinks? The witness has every right to speak her mind and he can speak his. If witnesses are so intimidated, why do they keep showing up? — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 15, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD, Ari!

The closest thing I’ve seen to witness intimidation comes from Adam Schiff. He practices witness denial. He won’t let GOP witnesses show up. He unilaterally turns down GOP requests for witnesses. That’s worse than intimidation. It’s outright witness denial. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 15, 2019

Right? Schiff outright DENIES witnesses their moment to testify but Trump is the bad guy here?

Whatever, Barney Fife.

A Show…Not a Trial. — Brian A Russell (@britektire) November 15, 2019

A circus even.

Let's not forget that Twitter is like the town square and schiff used a comment in the town square to intimidate his own witness — Angela (@angelamullins00) November 15, 2019

Just one of those ok for me but not for thee things?

I find the notion almost funny. Like, I'll be disappointed if he doesn't get impeached for tweeting in typical fashion about his Constitutional power to fire anyone who serves at his pleasure. https://t.co/j5A5BcqQV5 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 15, 2019

What she said.

