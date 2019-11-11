Brit Hume called out his alma mater VCU in a YUGE way for canceling their Veterans Day 21 Gun Salute … admit it, you didn’t know how to spell pantywaists until you saw this tweet.

We didn’t.

As an alumnus, I am embarrassed. What pantywaists. https://t.co/9vMYRUzlUS — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 11, 2019

What IS IT about seeing Brit snark that cracks this editor up so much? He is very much the straight guy so when he does or says something with some fire like this it makes it even funnier. Wait, funnier doesn’t really fit. It’s more like just more fist-pump worthy or something.

Either way, we love it.

Especially in a situation like this which is just stupid.

From the Washington Examiner:

The University of Virginia announced it would be eliminating the 21-gun salute from its Veterans Day ceremony because they did not want to cause any trauma to students who might hear the gunshots. “One is that it would be disruptive to classes and two unfortunately with gun violence in the U.S., there was some concern that we would cause a panic if someone heard gunshots on grounds,” Jim Ryan, the college’s president, told NBC29. The decision was made by the provost’s office along with UVA’s ROTC program. The Veterans Day program at UVA has included a 21-gun salute for over a decade.

Stupid stupid stupid.

I could not agree with you more, Mr. Hume! — jennydee (@jenndee19) November 11, 2019

Jesus , what is this world coming to? The very tools used to create and maintain our freedom, our next generation is afraid of. Hey, maybe WWIII can be averted with a #fortnite tournament? Or a real cool #meme ? #generationfail #thanksobama #maga #trump2020 #respectthetroops — Jim ODrobinak (@Jpotampa) November 11, 2019

Never loved you more Brit. “Pantywaists”😂😂 — CaliSB♥️Trump (@SaveCali22) November 11, 2019

RIGHT?!

So now we're switching to "jazz hands" instead of a 21 gun salute. Okay then… — Cheryl Benson (@cbensonhunt) November 11, 2019

I’m giving this tweet jazz hands instead of clapping. — not important enough to folow (@MarkMazman) November 11, 2019

To be replaced with snapping of fingers and jazz hands. — Debbie MacDonald (@DmactotheD) November 11, 2019

Sensing a theme here.

I went to UVA when there was common sense and a spine. — Rae (@FiatLuxGenesis) November 11, 2019

Amen.

