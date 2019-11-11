Daily Caller used Michael Avenatti to slam Brian Stelter after ol’ Tater made a big deal about journalists ‘having to keep cutting through the fog for a well-informed public’ and the slam was a beautiful, beautiful thing.

So beautiful in fact that it somehow garnered the attention of Avenatti and he wasn’t even tagged which means the dude is searching his name on Twitter which is kinda sorta sad.

Super sad.

Totally NOT BASTA.

Now show Steve Bannon’s clip from Bill Maher. Hacks. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 11, 2019

Hacks.

We suppose if anyone knows about being a hack it’s Michael Avenatti.

Daily Caller came right back.

Good luck in your extortion trial, Michael! https://t.co/4PwOEI3iFj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 11, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He needs a Snickers bar. — Patriot Renee (@ReneePatriot) November 11, 2019

Michael Avenatti's rise and FALL CNN style. — meg 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@tatme123) November 11, 2019

Troll bot rates Avenatti at 100%. — Arthur Puccini 🍂🍗🇺🇸🦃🌽thankful🥔🥖🥙🥧🍷🧡 (@DesertMonkey4) November 11, 2019

Hey, anything is possible … especially Avenatti being a troll bot.

Good luck, Michael!

