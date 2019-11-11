Daily Caller used Michael Avenatti to slam Brian Stelter after ol’ Tater made a big deal about journalists ‘having to keep cutting through the fog for a well-informed public’ and the slam was a beautiful, beautiful thing.

So beautiful in fact that it somehow garnered the attention of Avenatti and he wasn’t even tagged which means the dude is searching his name on Twitter which is kinda sorta sad.

Super sad.

Totally NOT BASTA.

Hacks.

Trending

We suppose if anyone knows about being a hack it’s Michael Avenatti.

Daily Caller came right back.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, anything is possible … especially Avenatti being a troll bot.

Good luck, Michael!

 

Reader:

‘What PANTYWAISTS’: Brit Hume LEVELS his alma mater UVA for canceling #VeteransDay 21 Gun Salute and DAMN

‘Knifed a balloon? REALLY?!’ Greg Gutfeld’s ‘quick but memorable lesson’ on media manipulation is hilariously SPOT-ON

‘Sheer CONTEMPT for members of Congress’: Byron York breaks down Vindman’s transcript making Schiff look even dirtier

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daily CallerMIchael AvenattiTrump