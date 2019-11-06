Gosh, you’d think if Mark Zaid was going to represent a whistleblower who is allegedly not politically biased he would have at least made some time to go back through his own timeline and remove any tweets that show his own gross bias.

Like this one.

Interesting that the anti-Trump complainant's lawyer (not the one who worked for Clinton or Schumer–that's a different one!) vowed to "get rid" of Trump ahead of his client secretly coordinating with House Democrats to go after Trump. https://t.co/uxO4k3Zopx pic.twitter.com/hAIdyERzlO — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 6, 2019

But you know, this isn’t a political witch hunt or anything.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see China.

Ah yes, and his supporters too. pic.twitter.com/RCgKP4G0gE — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 6, 2019

And they’re doing this to a sitting president which should terrify us all.

He also bragged about his connections to John Podesta with an organization he set up for litigation. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 6, 2019

Yikes.

Uncanny resemblance to Strzok's text to Page. 🤔 — Kim (@alba_ks) November 6, 2019

Whoa.

How is Mark Zaid “going to get rid of (63 million) Trump supporters”??? Pray tell, Mark?! — Willow (@Willowinski) November 6, 2019

Yeah, Mark, how do you plan on doing that?

the funniest part about all of this is his bio: 'non partisan' lol ok. — Pareto (@Par3t01111) November 6, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

These obvious conflicts of interest render these impeachment proceedings unlawful, so why haven’t they been shut down. It’s an obvious abuse of power to overthrow a president. To me this is surreal, it’s the United Stated for sh* sake! Does it serve Trump to let this go on? — Licensing Municipal Substandards (@MSubstandards) November 6, 2019

So let’s recap.

Whistleblower comes forward to Schiff and Schiff lies about their contact, and then Schiff proceeds to hold the impeachment hearings behind closed doors WHILE the whistleblower’s attorney has tweets about getting rid of Trump on his timeline.

But sure, this whole thing is totally legit.

Totally.

