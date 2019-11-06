Gosh, you’d think if Mark Zaid was going to represent a whistleblower who is allegedly not politically biased he would have at least made some time to go back through his own timeline and remove any tweets that show his own gross bias.

Like this one.

But you know, this isn’t a political witch hunt or anything.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see China.

And they’re doing this to a sitting president which should terrify us all.

Yikes.

Whoa.

Yeah, Mark, how do you plan on doing that?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

So let’s recap.

Whistleblower comes forward to Schiff and Schiff lies about their contact, and then Schiff proceeds to hold the impeachment hearings behind closed doors WHILE the whistleblower’s attorney has tweets about getting rid of Trump on his timeline.

But sure, this whole thing is totally legit.

Totally.

 

