Adam Dip-Schiff tweeted out the first two witnesses the House Intelligence Committee will question during its first open hearing of the impeachment inquiry next week.

We couldn’t help but notice he himself is not listed.

Next week, the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first open hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry. On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, we will hear from William Taylor and George Kent. On Friday, November 15, 2019, we will hear from Marie Yovanovitch. More to come. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 6, 2019

Seems Sen. Marsha Blackburn also noticed his name is missing … she was just a whole lot more direct than us.

Next week, proven liar Adam Schiff should be the first witness to testify in public. He must answer if his committee improperly coordinated with the “whistleblower” to take down @realDonaldTrump. Schiff’s basement hasn’t been transparent. https://t.co/D9BtjJIpZX — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 6, 2019

What she said.

And you know she’s onto something here since the trolls, thugs, and harpies descended on her tweet like a horde of frothy-mouthed, bipolar unicorns.

Looks like the talking points ended up in the right email today — Scott Wyllie (@TheWyllieScott) November 6, 2019

Remember, the Left always accuses the Right of what they’re doing.

Marsha Blackburn ran for the Senate when she learned the bribes for senators are much bigger than the bribes for House members. — Annabelle Leigh (@annableigh) November 6, 2019

*sigh*

Tell us about all the money you’ve taken from Russian oligarchs, Ms. Blackburn. 😐 — J.b.M. (@odrade28) November 6, 2019

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!

😂🤣 Good parrot, keep up the GOP talking points. — Cheryl 🍷 (@CherylCWS) November 6, 2019

How dare she be interested in actually getting to the bottom of this entire debacle. The nerve.

Honey, just stop. This is ridiculous. — Kathy L (@kathylarue76) November 6, 2019

The irony.

Despicable. America, we have to do better than this. The GOP has essentially gone rogue. It is no longer a viable political party. — Michael S. Fedison (@msfedison27) November 6, 2019

Yes, it’s the GOP who has gone rogue.

HOO-BOY.

You know, this editor used to wonder how the heck Democrats could get elected in the first place considering their policies are ideas are all REALLY bad … and then she started writing for Twitchy and she realized they’re just not all that informed or bright.

Hence, Democrats.

Proven liar Marsha Blackburn demonstrates once again she needs to remove herself from the jury. Better yet, the Senate. — Karol, with a K (@KarolHughes) November 6, 2019

Sure, she’s the liar here.

It’s painful, right?

