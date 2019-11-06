Rep. Doug Collins has been an exceptionally loud voice in pushing back against Democrats trying over and over and over again to impeach Trump. They keep trying to find things that he’s done that are impeachment-worthy and they keep failing. Honestly, our good, tolerant, transparent Democratic friends would be better off to admit they just hate Trump so much they want him impeached.

But that would mean being honest and as we all know, they’re not capable of being honest.

Watch.

Since November 2016 there have been efforts to impeach this president. Why? Because Democrats know they can’t beat him. pic.twitter.com/WT5Kcxaqpu — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) November 6, 2019

BOOM.

Dems, we all know it … just admit it.

Collins is spot on. Democrats can’t beat him on the substance so they’re doing what they can to make him a bad person. And look at these people screeching at Collins, they clearly have been completely suckered in by the Dems’ efforts and have drunk the kool-aid.

Huh?

He’s talking about Trump, not Biden.

His approval has been underwater since he was elected. MI, Wis, Pa have all tilted blue. He's lost support among women and independents. It's the GOP that's hyperventilating right now. — Jenny Tracey 🌊 (@Tr991) November 6, 2019

Hyperventilating? It’s not the Right who is working overtime to impeach a president less than a year before they could just beat him in an election if he’s so unpopular. Seems like a lost of wasted time and money, yes?

Wow, the Left loves to project.

Because he's corrupt. And has been since he announced his campaign. — Kimberlayn (@1ProudHoosier) November 6, 2019

And if you ask this person to show his or her work they’ll block you.

Same song….same dance. Nope, you are wrong. This is a whole new issue. Move on, Dougie. You are stuck in the past. — Jean Jeanie (@BeanieJeanatjax) November 6, 2019

This ‘gal’ totally missed and proved his point all in one tweet. When one alleged crime falls through Democrats try and come up with another one and then another one and then another one because it’s NOT about justice, it’s about politics.

