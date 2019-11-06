Democrats really, really, really want people to think Bevin losing in Kentucky is YUGE and a total preview of what’s going to happen next year, that Trump is TOTALLY DONE FOR and stuff buuuuuut … eh.

Forget that of the last 10 governors, eight of them have been Democrats.

Plus it sounds like no Republican has ever won two terms in a row there, so yeah.

Here’s the real kicker though, neither of these points may have mattered and it definitely sounds like that whole blue wave thing was once again a trickle

Check it out.

To the Democrats who think their <1% win in Kentucky is about Donald Trump… hate to burst your bubble. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Libertarians did it on purpose. pic.twitter.com/AYXUa76RUF — Mandy ☕🦋🌼 (@SpringSteps) November 6, 2019

So yeah, Libertarians are at least claiming they sabotaged Bevin which on one hand is really crappy, but on the other is sorta hilarious considering how hard the Left is pushing this loss as a YUGE win for them.

From their list of complaints it looks like Bevin did it to himself . 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — A Box Of Rocks (@BoxOfRocks6) November 6, 2019

Sounds like Bevin was a hot mess anyway, but Democrats pretending this is somehow a reflection on Trump … wrong.

Tomorrow is the day #Libertarians get more votes than ever! We are blamed for every democrat and republican loser on the ballot. You all keep telling us, if we just had better candidates we could win. Same. Don’t blame us when you lose. #Kentucky #Blue — Quills Up (@HelenGilson_) November 6, 2019

Too bad, so sad, Democrats.

