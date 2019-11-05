As the Project Veritas scoop dropped today about how ABC did NOT release a story on Epstein three years ago, many of us were reminded about how NBC killed the story on Weinstein.

Tom Bevan’s recap though including how these same outlets tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh really and truly showed them for the painfully biased rags they are.

Recap: NBC killed story on Harvey Weinstein, saying it didn't meet their editorial standards. ABC spiked story on Jeffrey Epstein, saying same. Both orgs (& rest of media) went wild running uncorroborated stories about Brett Kavanaugh being a gang rapist. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 5, 2019

Not a great look for ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN … etc etc.

These same outlets claimed stories about known predators didn’t meet their editorial standards but the Kavanaugh smear-a-thon was AOK?

We see you media.

NBC also deliberately suppressed evidence that Michael Avenatti lied about Brett Kavanaugh and fabricated a false accusation against him. https://t.co/SBUqdDZ1vC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 5, 2019

NBC also tried to push a fake story about various text messages with the Kavanaugh story that totally fell apart as well.

Editorial standards = Narrative — 🌸Lynn🌸 (@LynnWilson222) November 5, 2019

ABC may have killed the Epstein story, but Epstein did not kill himself. — Boris Bityakokov (@Corndog2333) November 5, 2019

Heh.

OH YEAH! ABC took footage from a gun range and claimed it was fighting in Syria.

People should just turn off the TV or stop following @abcnews or @cbsnews because it’s just bs news. — Mary Kay Acheson (@markayAcheson) November 5, 2019

NBC + ABC and most media editorial standard: Does it hurt President Trump? If yes.. go with it. If no.. spike it. — Middle America (@319work) November 5, 2019

And Bingo was his name-o.

Shameful — Carla Michalka (@cdmichalka) November 5, 2019

Their "standards" are simple: "no story questioning our political outlook is fit to air." — BobPurvy (@BobPurvy1) November 5, 2019

Must be nice.

