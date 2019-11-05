Donald Trump Jr. was on CBS this morning and for whatever reason, they decided to ask the president’s son who his favorite Democrat is.

We suppose we’re not exactly surprised by his response …

Donald Trump, Jr., on CBS when asked to name his favorite Democrat: "Mitt Romney's my favorite Democrat … How about that?" — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) November 5, 2019

Maybe he meant Pierre Delecto.

Heh.

And YAAAAAS.

We see Donald Trump Jr. shares his dad’s sense of humor.

Truth be told this editor used to be a YUGE fan of Senator Romney, she even helped campaign for him in 2012. But since Trump won in 2016, Romney has been fairly disappointing and even embarrassing.

"JFK would be an alt-right, neo-Nazi terrorist," according to today's left-wing Democrats, Don, Jr. says on Fox & Friends — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) November 5, 2019

JFK would definitely not be far Left enough for today’s progressives.

Damn.

DAMN. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) November 5, 2019

Nice ‘double damn’.

oh snap! — Lourdes Welhaven (@LourdesWelhaven) November 5, 2019

Why is he appearing on the “enemy of the people” networks? 🤔 — Kelly🇨🇦 (@momma72of2) November 5, 2019

That’s exactly where he should be, otherwise he’s just preaching to the choir.

Related:

CHECKMATE: Newt Gingrich calls on Adam Schiff to put up or shut up under OATH during impeachment investigation

KABOOM: Katie Pavlich drops MOTHER of all truth-nukes on Eric Holder’s head after cartels shoot and kill innocent Utah family

Ding-a-ling Eric Swalwell’s attempt at dunking on McConnell with thread about laws House Dems have passed goes SO wrong