Donald Trump Jr. was on CBS this morning and for whatever reason, they decided to ask the president’s son who his favorite Democrat is.

We suppose we’re not exactly surprised by his response …

Maybe he meant Pierre Delecto.

Heh.

And YAAAAAS.

We see Donald Trump Jr. shares his dad’s sense of humor.

Truth be told this editor used to be a YUGE fan of Senator Romney, she even helped campaign for him in 2012. But since Trump won in 2016, Romney has been fairly disappointing and even embarrassing.

JFK would definitely not be far Left enough for today’s progressives.

Nice ‘double damn’.

That’s exactly where he should be, otherwise he’s just preaching to the choir.

 

