Like other Republicans, Rep. Elise Stefanik is calling for Adam Schiff to testify at his own impeachment investigation. The only difference here is Stefanik was the first representative to ask exactly when Schiff had access to the whistleblower.

And now she’s calling not only for Schiff to testify, but for him to be the first witness.

Watch.

I was the first Member to ask when Adam Schiff had access to the whistleblower & it’s now clear there was significant coordination between the whistleblower and Schiff’s Democratic staff. Our 1st witness must be Adam Schiff. Watch my interview from this AM with @foxandfriends 👇 pic.twitter.com/wQYYpwljBB — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 5, 2019

‘More importantly Adam Schiff needs to answer questions under oath.’

YOWZA.

And yes, yes he does.

Schiff for Brains is probably getting a little nervous, at least let’s hope so.

Youre dynamite, Elise ! 👍 — Wally G. 🍀 (@Zoomm01) November 5, 2019

She is.

Then for some reason, the whistleblower’s attorney showed up to babble at Elise even though all she did was say that Schiff should be questioned. Why on Earth would Zaid (you know, the attorney Louise Mensch literally humiliated and fired on Twitter) show up to troll Elise?

Except your premise & assertion is completely false. @RepAdamSchiff had no involvement w/#whistleblower nor our legal team. Nor was there any coordination w/DEM staff on any substantive aspect of complaint. This is nothing more than #deflection & #disinformation. #FactsMatter — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) November 5, 2019

What’s that old saying? ‘Me thinks he doth pretend too much.’

And c’mon, if Zaid thinks #FactsMatter why would he oppose Schiff testifying under oath?

#SchiffMustBeTheFirstWitness

