Journos Are Noticing This 2-Year Old Video of Biden Challenging Trump Had a...
'That's How Bad It Was'! Here Are the 3 Most Telling Words About...
After SCOTUS Summarily REJECTS Democrats' Appeal to Overturn SCOVA, the Left Has an...
Wispy Woman: Dem Senate Hopeful James Talarico Says His Mysterious, Unseen Girlfriend Is...
Gov. Abigail Spanberger Fumes as SCOTUS Denies Democrat Party’s Virginia Redistricting Map...
FAFO in Tallahassee: Rep. Angie Nixon Arrested After Storming DeSantis’ Office
NYC’s Islamist Mayor Mamdani Honors ‘Nakba’ — When Arabs Tried and Failed to...
Long Overdue: Whistleblower Tina Peters Heading Home After Polis Halves Her Prison Term
US Delegation Dumps Every Chinese Gift, Badge, and Burner Phone Before Leaving Beijing
Sweet Vindication! Chris Rufo Provides Update on Hero Whistleblowers of Illegal Trans Surg...
Mayor Mamdani Rails Against Swastika — Then Goes Home to His October 7...
Grifting, Humorless Scolds: BLM Protests Kevin Hart's Roast Because There Was a George...
VIP
From Medicare for All to Free Primary Care for All: Why Dems Keep...
Norm Would Be So Proud: NBC News Worries About the 'Backlash' After Chinese...

Gov. Polis Torpedoes CNN Host's 'Some People Say' Spin on Clemency for Whistleblower Tina Peters

Doug P. | 10:55 AM on May 16, 2026
meme

As we told you last night, whistleblower Tina Peters is being freed after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis granted clemency, which will cut her sentence in half.

CNN and Kaitlan Collins reported that she'd been sentenced for crimes related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election: 

Advertisement

CNN called Peters an election denier: 

Tina Peters, the Republican former election clerk imprisoned for crimes related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, will receive clemency from Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and soon be released from custody, Polis exclusively told CNN.

The decision followed a previously unreleased statement in Peters’ clemency application, obtained by CNN from Polis’ office, in which Peters acknowledged for the first time since her 2024 conviction that she “made a mistake” and “misled” Colorado election officials.

Polis said in an interview Friday that he was cutting Peters’ prison sentence in half, reducing it to 4.5 years. He said that meant she could be paroled within a month, based on the time she has already served behind bars and Colorado’s early-release rules.

Recommended

After SCOTUS Summarily REJECTS Democrats' Appeal to Overturn SCOVA, the Left Has an EPIC Meltdown
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

As we noted in our story last night, Peters felt compelled to say it was a "mistake" so they'd let her out of jail.

The actual story is quite different than how the media and some Democrats have been framing it, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis set the record straight with CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Watch: 

The Left has been trying to paint Peters as some sort of election-rigging insurrectionist when she was exposing shenanigans on the other side. Also, as Polis said, it had nothing to do with the 2020 election. 

Advertisement

You'll also notice that Collins went with the "some people are saying" approach, which is usually just a reporter's way of injecting their own opinion. 

Maddening, isn't it? But such is the state of "journalism" these days. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After SCOTUS Summarily REJECTS Democrats' Appeal to Overturn SCOVA, the Left Has an EPIC Meltdown
Grateful Calvin
Journos Are Noticing This 2-Year Old Video of Biden Challenging Trump Had a LOT of Edits
Doug P.
'That's How Bad It Was'! Here Are the 3 Most Telling Words About SCOTUS Rejecting Va. Dems' Appeal
Doug P.
Wispy Woman: Dem Senate Hopeful James Talarico Says His Mysterious, Unseen Girlfriend Is His ‘Rock’
Warren Squire
US Delegation Dumps Every Chinese Gift, Badge, and Burner Phone Before Leaving Beijing
justmindy
FAFO in Tallahassee: Rep. Angie Nixon Arrested After Storming DeSantis’ Office
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

After SCOTUS Summarily REJECTS Democrats' Appeal to Overturn SCOVA, the Left Has an EPIC Meltdown Grateful Calvin
Advertisement