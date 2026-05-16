Gov. Polis Torpedoes CNN Host's 'Some People Say' Spin on Clemency for Whistleblower Tina Peters

As we told you last night, whistleblower Tina Peters is being freed after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis granted clemency, which will cut her sentence in half.

CNN and Kaitlan Collins reported that she'd been sentenced for crimes related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election:

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Tina Peters, the Republican former election clerk imprisoned for crimes related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, will receive clemency from Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and soon be released from custody, Polis exclusively told CNN. https://t.co/RiRvhhYqbg — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 15, 2026

CNN called Peters an election denier:

Tina Peters, the Republican former election clerk imprisoned for crimes related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, will receive clemency from Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and soon be released from custody, Polis exclusively told CNN. The decision followed a previously unreleased statement in Peters’ clemency application, obtained by CNN from Polis’ office, in which Peters acknowledged for the first time since her 2024 conviction that she “made a mistake” and “misled” Colorado election officials. Polis said in an interview Friday that he was cutting Peters’ prison sentence in half, reducing it to 4.5 years. He said that meant she could be paroled within a month, based on the time she has already served behind bars and Colorado’s early-release rules.

As we noted in our story last night, Peters felt compelled to say it was a "mistake" so they'd let her out of jail.

You meant imprisoned for being an election whistleblower. Let me fix that for you. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 15, 2026

The actual story is quite different than how the media and some Democrats have been framing it, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis set the record straight with CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Watch:

🚨BREAKING: Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis just put CNN's Kaitlan Collins in HER PLACE on LIVE TV after he commuted the sentence of Tina Peters.



"Tina Peters did not commit any crimes regarding the 2020 election."



Follow: @BoLoudon pic.twitter.com/NvX4NX2xrY — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) May 16, 2026

The Left has been trying to paint Peters as some sort of election-rigging insurrectionist when she was exposing shenanigans on the other side. Also, as Polis said, it had nothing to do with the 2020 election.

Look at Kaitlin foaming at the mouth over a 70 year old, non-violent woman being let out after spending over four years in prison.



These are the same people who won’t say a word about the disastrous effects of bail “reform” in left-wing cities. https://t.co/NmZaLiHbMI — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 16, 2026

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You'll also notice that Collins went with the "some people are saying" approach, which is usually just a reporter's way of injecting their own opinion.

CNN bitching about a non violent women with no criminal history getting released, but not once saying anything about illegals who raped and killed Americans getting released back out with law abiding Americans — American. (@L2BC1618) May 16, 2026

Maddening, isn't it? But such is the state of "journalism" these days.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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