In case folks forgot … Andy McCabe didn’t quit. He was FIRED in disgrace.

Yeah, it’s easy to forget when the Left and media (same difference really) spend so much time pretending the guy is some great hero but the reality is he was fired for being a liar.

A dirty rotten liar.

Andy McCabe is such a terrible liar that the day before he was fired (when he was begging not to be fired for lying on four separate occasions) he lied to the DOJ AGAIN – by contradicting HIMSELF about what he told Lisa Page about her text messages with Peter Strzok THREAD pic.twitter.com/TEe9bbvRtl — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 2, 2019

This thread from Undercover Huber just makes ol’ Andy look worse and worse.

This extract comes from a sworn statement/interview McCabe did with the DOJ on March 15 2018 (the questioner is Scott Schools, top ranking career advisor to the DAG) McCabe admits he spoke to Lisa Page on Jul 28 2017 to reassign her due to the IG finding "very damaging" info pic.twitter.com/5i04v4yMVx — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 2, 2019

IG finding very damaging info.

Our intelligence community at work.

Oy.

Keep going …

McCabe denies that he mentioned the text messages to Lisa Page So McCabe's story is he said he was reassigning his long time Special Counsel because of what the IG found, but didn't tell her "any of the details" about what the IG found 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gJtsKrySe7 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 2, 2019

He didn’t tell her any of the details.

That doesn’t make sense because if that’s true then …

Just 2 days later (Aug 1 2017) McCabe says he contacted the IG, as he's "trying to process" the impact to the lives of "two people I know well" (Strzok and Page), who are "both really shaken up by…the existence of the messages" Wait, I thought you didn't tell Page?🚨🤦‍♂️ /ENDS pic.twitter.com/VQUnX1Xyxb — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 2, 2019

So did he tell Page, or didn’t he?

You know, when you just tell the truth from the get-go there’s a whole lot LESS that you have to remember in situations like this, Andy.

That 15 line answer makes McCabe look like a not particularly bright nervous wreck. — Brandon O'Neal (@BrandonMONeal) November 2, 2019

Kind of a dumb thing to lie about. Especially considering it makes no logical sense.

“Hey I gotta reassign you because the IG found some stuff.

“Oh no. What did he find?”

“Oh nothing.” — Tony C (@tcat9999) November 2, 2019

It is a super dumb thing to lie about but once one lie is told it the liar has to keep lying to cover the original lie.

This entire series of drivel from McCabe is what it's like to listen to teenagers try to talk their way out of something they did. You're forced to listen to the entire lengthy speech, despite already knowing what actually happened. 🙄 — KatieScarlett (@JolieVieille) November 2, 2019

And that’s the truth.

See how that works, Andy?

