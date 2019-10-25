Greg Gutfeld was good enough to put together an excellent list of reasons for Democrats to impeach Trump, except the list itself just proves how absolutely silly this whole impeachment thing really is.

How anyone could want to impeach a president after reading Greg’s list is beyond us … but then again, it is Democrats we’re talking about.

weird times we live in. so much good news regarding:

-the economy

-jobs

-median incomes

-middle east

-north korea

-trade

-prison reform

-peace in general guess i'd impeach too. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 24, 2019

Greg is right, that whole peace in general thing is a real bummer.

And if they would stop creating more and more jobs that would be super helpful and stuff. *eye roll*

With things so peachy, the opposition gotta impeach. — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) October 24, 2019

But Dems need to fix the health care system that they fixed a couple years ago. — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 24, 2019

Didn’t Biden just promise us all we could keep our healthcare if we like our healthcare?

Heh.

Very little of this success is reported. — Michael Cordeiro (@methinksright) October 24, 2019

Trump’s success doesn’t feed the narrative.

It's about tampons Greg. Tampons. — us395 Delecto 🇺🇸🌴🏖️ (@US395) October 24, 2019

Eeek.

I'm upset that Republicans are slurring Australian Americans by using the hateful term "kangaroo court"! — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) October 24, 2019

*shakes fist*

It’s crazy. These people are crazy. — happy girl (@truecross) October 24, 2019

Evergreen.

