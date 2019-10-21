Last week, Hillary ‘Couldn’t Win An Election Against The Least Popular Republican Candidate Ever’ Clinton took it upon herself to attack Jill Stein and Tulsi Gabbard, calling them both Russian assets.

She’s starting to remind this editor of the crazy old lady down the street who has a dozen cats and yells at kids to get off her lawn.

Tulsi Gabbard not only fired back on Twitter, but she went on with Tucker Carlson … this is pretty damn good:

If you're sick of the new McCarthyism and warmongering by Hillary and her cohorts, then join our campaign. We need your support. Democrat, Republican, Independent — it doesn't matter. We need to unite to usher in a govt which is of, by, and for the people! https://t.co/rzEE9eqDSR pic.twitter.com/Jsq9EWxGDM — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 21, 2019

‘She can’t control me.’

‘I stand against everything she represents.’

Thinking Hillary really made YUGE mistake here, sort of like when she called half of all Americans deplorables.

You know you're doing something right to draw the ire of HRC. — DC (@DanCornwell14) October 21, 2019

True, but if you read the comments under the video you see a bunch of people fixated on the fact that it was Tucker who had her on; they totally miss that the Leftist media is all but boycotting Tulsi.

Look at how many people ignore the message and just bash the platform. I don’t like tucker but who really cares? — Pittsburgh For Tulsi (@PGH4Tulsi) October 21, 2019

This is what gets me. Without the “Fox News” label, any of you would think this video perfectly reasonable. You wouldn’t bat an eye if it were on CNN. You’re judging Tulsi for going on a conservative network when this video makes more sense than those you blindly supporting HRC. — linds 💫 #YangGang (@gemiwhylinds) October 21, 2019

Well, all I can say is the HRC has given life to Tulsi's campaign for better or worse. — AnnAnne 🌹 (@AnnAnne700) October 21, 2019

True story.

Which makes you think …

