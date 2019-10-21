Like clockwork, Democrats are all but promising to hurt Israel.

Imagine making that part of your platform – ‘DON’T worry fellow Democrats, we’ll totally dessert our most powerful ally in the Middle East. TAX THE RICH!’

Just repugnant.

Totally.

The headline would read, ‘Trump once again pandering to neo-Nazi base with anti-Semitic promise of cutting aid to Israel.’

Pathetic. We know.

She’d have to win the primary and then the election first so probably fair to say this ain’t happening.

But whatever helps Warren’s anti-Semitic base sleep better at night, right?

@AG_Conservative said it far better:

He continued:

As if Warren would or could answer that.

Don’t look at us, man, we only work here.

