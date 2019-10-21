Like clockwork, Democrats are all but promising to hurt Israel.

Imagine making that part of your platform – ‘DON’T worry fellow Democrats, we’ll totally dessert our most powerful ally in the Middle East. TAX THE RICH!’

WATCH: Warren says cutting aid to Israel "on the table" https://t.co/JiVGBJRY7Q pic.twitter.com/eYfAe9zRfk — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2019

Just repugnant.

If Trump said that, The Hill wouldn't hesitate to declare it proof of his anti-semitism. — Archer the Cappadocian (@ArcherMint) October 20, 2019

Totally.

The headline would read, ‘Trump once again pandering to neo-Nazi base with anti-Semitic promise of cutting aid to Israel.’

Pathetic. We know.

Nope ain’t happening Lizzie — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) October 21, 2019

She’d have to win the primary and then the election first so probably fair to say this ain’t happening.

She's playing to the anti-semitic base. — mallen (@mallen2010) October 20, 2019

But whatever helps Warren’s anti-Semitic base sleep better at night, right?

@AG_Conservative said it far better:

1) Notice Dems are threatening Israeli aid due to building houses, but not one of them has threatened Palestinian aid due to their continued reward payments to terrorists. 2) U.S. econ aid to Israel ended in 2007. All that remains is military aid, which comes w specific strings. https://t.co/mvfn7md2HP — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 21, 2019

He continued:

Just once someone needs to ask these politicians how settlements are a bigger obstacle to peace and a two-state solution than official Palestinian government support and payments to reward terrorism against civilians… — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) October 21, 2019

As if Warren would or could answer that.

What in the holy blue hell… https://t.co/DAa8N9kiGm — Caffeine Halloween Queen (@Philly_Hoosier) October 21, 2019

Don’t look at us, man, we only work here.

Related:

Go home Joe, you’re drunk: Joe Scarborough all but threatens AG Barr for investigating Russia probe, tells him to ‘lawyer up’

‘Americans have lost faith in them’: Kimberley Strassel calls out the media for their partisan warfare and DAMN (watch)

‘Beyond EMBARRASSING’ –> Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to blame the GOP for her failures in pushing to impeach Trump BACKFIRES