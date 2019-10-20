Nothing to see here, just Kimberley Strassel nuking the mainstream media.

Watch.

Watch: https://t.co/KFaJtL5Qm6 “I've always felt that the media leaned left…But what we've seen over the past three years is something entirely different. This is the media actively engaging on one side of partisan warfare”

@KimStrassel on American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nD4qG8y4cj — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) October 20, 2019

So good.

SO GOOD.

She’s spot on. For years, we watched the media trash and diss Bush, and then turn around and act like Obama’s shiznit didn’t stink. But what we’re looking at with Trump is something far different, far nastier. It’s not enough for the media to report bad stuff about the president now, it seems more like they’re on a mission to destroy him.

And the people who voted for him.

It feels far more personal if that makes sense.

Trump was the breaking point between just sort of nuts (as the media was) and going off on a three state killing spree (I always knew that person was capable) sort of deal that they are doing now. — C.H. Truth (@C_H_Truth) October 20, 2019

You have to have standards in order to drop them, ma’am. The Liberal MSM has been biased for decades, they just ripped the band aide off 3 years ago.

American’s will never trust journalism/MSM again, when we have to do our own research to find the truth, we no longer need MSM. — ACAB (@AbacusCoins) October 20, 2019

To late, we are already engaged, and our politicians make it so easy for us to be polarized. — inkakiev🗽🛸☄ (@inkakiev) October 20, 2019

Also a fair point.

For those able to read unintended implication, there is still news. For example, the lack of even an appearance of a flicker of evident embarrassment, from Democratic leadership, when the Democrat 9/10 of big media blatantly takes their side, says much about Democrat priorities. — Phil Nelson (@r2nets) October 20, 2019

The media needs to register as lobbyists for the Dem party 🙄 — Ellie Mae (@EllieMa85677897) October 20, 2019

At least then they’d be more honest.

