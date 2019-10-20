Nothing to see here, just Kimberley Strassel nuking the mainstream media.

Watch.

So good.

SO GOOD.

She’s spot on. For years, we watched the media trash and diss Bush, and then turn around and act like Obama’s shiznit didn’t stink. But what we’re looking at with Trump is something far different, far nastier. It’s not enough for the media to report bad stuff about the president now, it seems more like they’re on a mission to destroy him.

And the people who voted for him.

It feels far more personal if that makes sense.

Also a fair point.

At least then they’d be more honest.

