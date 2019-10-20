We’re not entirely sure why Hillary Clinton is doing her best to remind everyone how absolutely awful and unlikeable she really is, but the ridiculous bit of conspiracy she dropped about Tulsi Gabbard being a Russian asset was especially awful. It was even worse than when she called half the country ‘deplorables’ … and she wonders why she lost that election.

Even Cory Booker seemed uncomfortable with Hillary’s accusation.

Gotta give Spartacus some credit here, this tweet did make this editor laugh.

It looks to us like he’s ‘shocked’ by her statement or at least uncomfortable, but Hillary seems to think it was a positive response because she tweeted this:

She’s giffing herself.

Which sounds dirty.

But it’s true.

And WTF with the shimmy? Yuck.

True story.

That. ^

We know we shouldn’t laugh at this, but we did.

Really hard.

For SHAME.

HA!

