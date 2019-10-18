It’s about time Republicans grew a pair and called Adam Schiff out for the partisan hackery BS he’s been pulling with these super-secretive interviews during impeachment hearings.

And luckily all nine of them on the House Intel Committee decided to send the man a letter.

Yeah, we know, it’s just a letter but at least it’s something and something is usually better than nothing.

Sounds like they’re onto you, Adam.

Now let’s see if anything comes of it although from what we’ve seen thus far, we’re not holding our breath.

He certainly does seem somewhat brazen in all of this.

Fair question.

Excellent point … when you’ve lost Hurd.

Unbelievable.

Unethical.

Unprofessional.

Total disgrace.

Just about sums Adam up.

