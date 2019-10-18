Sounds like things could finally be moving with Barr’s investigation into the launch of the FBI Russia-Trump probe.
AG Barr’s special Russia investigator, John Durham, has obtained a couple of inconvenient cellphones:
AG Barr’s special Russia investigator obtained Blackberry’s tied to launch of FBI Russia-Trump probe – https://t.co/8zz9xw3Tpv
— Rowan Scarborough (@RoScarborough) October 17, 2019
From the Washington Times:
It was special investigator John Durham who acquired two BlackBerrys used by Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese professor who jumped-started the FBI’s long Russia probe into President Trump’s campaign.
Sidney Powell, attorney for retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, filed a court motion on Monday disclosing the phones’ existence while tying them to Western intelligence.
She told The Washington Times on Thursday that she has confirmed that it was Mr. Durham’s office who obtained them.
Attorney General William P. Barr assigned Mr. Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, the mission of finding out the origins of the FBI’s counter-intelligence investigation known as Crossfire Hurricane. She told The Times that a “source,” whom she declined to identify, told her about the BlackBerrys.
This could get real interesting real fast.
Game changer!
— ken talbott (@ken_talbott) October 17, 2019
Maybe? But unfortunately, we’re not counting on it. Seems like nothing ever really sticks to these people.
Let’s get this show on the road!
— Redstate guy (@redstateguy1) October 17, 2019
Ain’t that the truth?
