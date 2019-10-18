Nothing says you care about the Kurds like using them in a tweet shaming ‘white, college-educated women’ for voting for Trump.

Like this garbage tweet from Soledad O’Brien.

Imagine thinking this tweet would somehow convince white, college-educated women they shouldn’t vote for him again. Look, we get it, she’s still incapable of accepting Trump won (like many people with TDS), and plenty of folks are unsure what to think about what is happening in Syria. But if she really wants to make a difference with the voters, attacking them is not the way to go.

You’d think she’d have learned that from watching Hillary’s campaign crash and burn.

Wait, it’s Congress’ job to decide whether or not we should be at war? WHO KNEW?!

And fair point on who exactly we’d be declaring war on.

She is trying to shame those women for voting in a way she disagrees with.

Classy, right?

Ha!

BUT WHITE, COLLEGE-EDUCATED WOMEN VOTED FOR TRUMP.

Interesting how the only deaths these folks ever really concern themselves with are the ones that support their agenda.

Wonder why that is.

