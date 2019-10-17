Hey, would one of you be a dear and let Brian Stelter know his caps lock key is broken?

Thanks.

He had to know this would only lead to mockery that’s the stuff of LEGEND, right? Yeah yeah, we get it, he was trying to emulate the banner but it just comes across as yelling on Twitter.

And he should know that.

Especially after the Project Veritas video showing CNN employees openly talking about their bias and hating the president (one talked about him dying soon) dropped earlier today.

And so it begins.

Trending

PropaGandi … not bad.

This is both hilarious and disturbing.

Right? In caps lock and everything.

