Hey, would one of you be a dear and let Brian Stelter know his caps lock key is broken?

Thanks.

CNN banner: "WHITE HOUSE ADMITS TO QUID PRO QUO WITH UKRAINE" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 17, 2019

He had to know this would only lead to mockery that’s the stuff of LEGEND, right? Yeah yeah, we get it, he was trying to emulate the banner but it just comes across as yelling on Twitter.

And he should know that.

CNN ADMITS IT DELIBERATELY PEDDLES LIES TO HELP DEMOCRATS https://t.co/qQE3zPpJsu — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 17, 2019

Especially after the Project Veritas video showing CNN employees openly talking about their bias and hating the president (one talked about him dying soon) dropped earlier today.

And so it begins.

So you’re admitting your network is blatantly lying? — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) October 17, 2019

Do you think anyone cares what you liars think or say? You are nothing more than propagandists. #CNNRag — Freedom of Religion (@dlh8) October 17, 2019

Lying sacks. — Don Rose (@morgdad) October 17, 2019

Whatever you say PropaGandi — John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) October 17, 2019

PropaGandi … not bad.

So fake news. — Jay K (@JayKlos) October 17, 2019

You should take away Zucker's Bluetooth keyboard. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) October 17, 2019

I watched the news conference. They did no such thing. Fake news. — Jackie (@LooseyJackie) October 17, 2019

Good Heavens! Sit this one out genius 🙄 — CasinoLady (@casino_lady) October 17, 2019

This is both hilarious and disturbing.

CNN banners are super serious too 🤣 — Tracy (@rubyfurie) October 17, 2019

Right? In caps lock and everything.

Related:

‘Didn’t give Dems what they wanted’: Brit Hume embarrasses Jonathan Chait for throwing a FIT over Sondland’s testimony

‘Good morning, Pickle Ric’: Jerry Dunleavy SHREDS WaPo’s Ric Sanchez for trying to frame him as ‘racist’ over baseball tweet

‘Can’t get NOTHIN’ past you’: Sean Spicier ENRAGES Lefty horde tweeting about Pelosi, Schiff and impeachment hearings and LOL