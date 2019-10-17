We have no idea why Ric Sanchez sees racism in this tweet from Jerry Dunleavy about the Nationals but eh, he works for the Washington Post so we’re not entirely surprised he’s seeing things.

What’s even worse about his tweet is that he didn’t bother to tag Jerry, which is what we call in the Twitter world being ‘subtweeted’. It’s an incredibly cowardly way to debate someone … or just insult them hoping they never see it.

lol shoutout to the guy who took the annoying baseball take and then upgraded it to the kinda-racist DC take pic.twitter.com/bfMBZEebiH — 𝖗.𝖎.𝖕. sanchez (@ricsanchez) October 16, 2019

lol … shoutout to the coward.

And ummm, what?

How on earth is it “racist”? — 🦇 THE NEWEST BATMAN 🦇 (@mikebreslin815) October 16, 2019

No clue.

Did he though?

Could explain to me, a therapist with a graduate-level degree in clinical mental health counseling, exactly where the racism lies? — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) October 17, 2019

How in the world can @washingtonpost have a guy like you working there…being paid by them with such an AWFUL take and pathetic accusation! u are a cancer on journalism and humanity. kinda-racist? you are a mediocre man. How embarrassing 4 wapo..@ErikWemple has great coworkers — Dino (@dinok1975) October 16, 2019

Omigosh. You just made up a racial bias where no reasonable personelse could find one. This makes you a race-baiter, who tries to foment division and violence in the name of racial disharmony. But you knew that already, didn't you…😉 — Husband-Bot (@TomLynn7) October 16, 2019

How about now? — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 17, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

i am a born-and-raised DC-area guy and Nats fan and 1) this is accurate; 2) this is not 'racist' in any conceivable possible way; 3) you really come across like a jerk, or maybe as one of those suspicious fake transplant bandwagon fans with something to be defensive about. https://t.co/QFYwvwzLse — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) October 17, 2019

Jerry responded as only he could:

Good morning, Pickle Ric. Here’s the thing. Most people falsely labeled a racist by the social media team of a powerful news org might just try to slink away — not me. Instead, I’m going to occasionally dunk on your bad takes until you apologize for calling me racist or block me. https://t.co/DYmCdlfRMV — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 17, 2019

We admire that Jerry called Ric Sanchez out but we hate that he defiled Pickle Rick.

Yeah yeah, it’s not Pickle Rick but still.

And bonus points for not allowing an outlet to bully him into silence.

His fellow Washington Post 12-year-olds getting his back in the replies is equally gold. Quality, quality staffing there. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 17, 2019

I’m just here for the “kinda-racist” category — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) October 17, 2019

Ric did double down by the way:

i just feel like someone who (even jokingly!) says "dc is not real it's all K Street transplants" must realize that their experience is perhaps different than that of a lot of people who are from here, who also do not look like him — 𝖗.𝖎.𝖕. sanchez (@ricsanchez) October 16, 2019

Who also do not look like him.

Alrighty then.

Isn’t that sorta racist?

