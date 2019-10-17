Gosh, it seems like Jonathan Chait wasn’t all that happy with Gordon Sondland’s testimony.

Wonder why that could be?

Gordon Sondland's defense is that he's the dumbest ambassador in the history of diplomacy https://t.co/An2bHeGhet — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) October 17, 2019

Sheesh, Chait needs a Snickers bar … maybe a bit more fiber in his diet.

I'm sorry this is happening to you, Jonathan. — See Jack Run (@CrackaJackin) October 17, 2019

Poor lil feller.

Narrator: He didn’t say what we wanted him to. — Jay K (@JayKlos) October 17, 2019

It didn’t fit his narrative.

So I guess it’s safe to say that Sonlands testimony didn’t give the Democrats what they wanted. They’ve called on their media hounds to attack him. — Carla Burlando (@CarlaBurlando) October 17, 2019

Well duh. He didn’t push the ‘Trump bad, m’kay’ narrative so they’re going to try and discredit him so he can’t be used to debunk their silly ‘witch hunt’.

Brit Hume saw right through his tweet.

Such attacks are how you can tell that Sondland’s statement did not advance the case for impeachment. https://t.co/mgQGfkr9Uz — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 17, 2019

Brit dropped him … so politely.

and then (see Bloomberg) they just make stuff up, conflating 2016 with 2020 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 17, 2019

None other then Adam Schiff’s “parody” has. — Tennessee Jed (@TennesseeJed10) October 17, 2019

Pretty much how the Left characterizes anyone who doesn't support their narrative. Stupid. And or corrupt. Must be. Cuz the narrative isn't wrong. So anyone who challenges their dogma must be summarily excommunicated. — Philip Cahalin (@PhilipCahalin) October 17, 2019

Transparency dies in Democracy in the Democrat-run House. — Brian McKeon (@Bbbmckeon) October 17, 2019

Ain’t that the truth?

Related:

‘Good morning, Pickle Ric’: Jerry Dunleavy SHREDS WaPo’s Ric Sanchez for trying to frame him as ‘racist’ over baseball tweet

His legacy is fighting through pain’: Trey Gowdy’s beautiful tribute to Elijah Cummings best thing you’ll read today

‘Can’t get NOTHIN’ past you’: Sean Spicier ENRAGES Lefty horde tweeting about Pelosi, Schiff and impeachment hearings and LOL