Gosh, it seems like Jonathan Chait wasn’t all that happy with Gordon Sondland’s testimony.

Wonder why that could be?

Sheesh, Chait needs a Snickers bar … maybe a bit more fiber in his diet.

Poor lil feller.

Trending

It didn’t fit his narrative.

Well duh. He didn’t push the ‘Trump bad, m’kay’ narrative so they’re going to try and discredit him so he can’t be used to debunk their silly ‘witch hunt’.

Brit Hume saw right through his tweet.

Brit dropped him … so politely.

Ain’t that the truth?

Related:

‘Good morning, Pickle Ric’: Jerry Dunleavy SHREDS WaPo’s Ric Sanchez for trying to frame him as ‘racist’ over baseball tweet

His legacy is fighting through pain’: Trey Gowdy’s beautiful tribute to Elijah Cummings best thing you’ll read today

‘Can’t get NOTHIN’ past you’: Sean Spicier ENRAGES Lefty horde tweeting about Pelosi, Schiff and impeachment hearings and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeJonathan ChaitSondland