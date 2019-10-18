When this editor first started writing this piece on Tom Arnold, his vile tweet was still up. A tweet where he all but wished death on the President of the United States.

Considering Trump was in Dallas …

Don't get too cocky traitor. They showed up for JFK too. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 18, 2019

Now deleted.

There’s the tweet.

Wow, right?

And considering Twitter usually ignores Lefty blue checks saying horrible things, the fact they deleted his tweet tells you how gross it really was.

And it's been yanked by Twitter. — Art Dunn (@wecatchbadguys) October 18, 2019

You have to ask yourself what the Hell is wrong with this guy, seriously.

Has he always been this ridiculous or did Trump really and truly break him?

Obviously, Kennedy was assassinated. What exactly are you implying? https://t.co/kCYn5clj9i — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 18, 2019

Actor @TomArnold is making a thinly veiled assassination threat to president @realDonaldTrump. Will media cover this vile behavior and will Democrats demand Tom be banned from Twitter? Doubtful but I have a feeling Tom’s gonna get another visit from @SecretService soon. pic.twitter.com/y1dFTYXxNi — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 18, 2019

Someone should tell Tom it’s REALLY really bad if Twitter flags/deletes a crazy blue-check’s tweet.

Twitter deleted Tom Arnold's tweet for him. If he was a conservative, he would have lost his verified mark. pic.twitter.com/yVaKReEwWu — Mike (@fuctmind) October 18, 2019

Good point.

Although we’re seeing some folks claiming they can still see the tweet, they just can’t respond to or retweet it.

Tom babbled on …

whatever that means but yeah he'll resign around Christmas — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 18, 2019

They’ve been saying Trump will resign or be done for years.

You’d think by now they’d have figured out they were wrong and they’re still WRONG.

The Left is Radical and Violent.

How many times do they need to threaten violence on Trump and Republicans for them to be held accountable. https://t.co/td3BBYsc5h — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) October 18, 2019

The brutality of your complicity & ignorance is a barbaric assault on the basic intelligence of free thinking American kindergartens. They know Trump is a monster. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 18, 2019

Huh?

You’re trying too hard to sound smart. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) October 18, 2019

He still doesn’t sound smart.

I’m smarter than you. I’ve read the 1st Amendment and I understand the 2nd — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 18, 2019

Hoo-boy.

And apparently not.

His whole timeline is a dumpster fire of derp.

That's the kind of crazy conspiratorial thinking that made Donald Trump send Giuliani and Lev Parnas to the Ukraine to prove Joe and Hunter Biden killed Biggie and Tupac — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 18, 2019

The guy just made a veiled threat about Trump being assassinated.

I don't own a gun. I'm a real man. I will wrestle the traitor at his next rally if he's willing. He's in the WWE Hall Of Fame. For what? Extortion? Cowardice? Definitely not being a patriot. You support Donald Trump now. You are UnAmerican too. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 18, 2019

He was clearly on a roll and not a good one.

