Even people who dislike Trump have to admit the one thing he has really done well is expose the media for being a biased, agenda-driven, propaganda arm of the Democratic party. We always knew they personally had bias, but seeing it come through in the outlets themselves has been incredibly eye-opening.

And it’s happened because nobody makes them as crazy as Trump.

For example, Sondland’s testimony did not help the Democrat’s push to impeach Trump, so the media has been working overtime to discredit him.

Like this:

A source familiar with Nunes' comments on the Steele dossier said the episode was "nutso" and "awkward," and that Sondland appeared perplexed by it. https://t.co/F8zLsgJofM — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) October 18, 2019

Gotta love those familiar sources …

Mollie Hemingway used this tweet and this journo to make an example of the media and the lengths they’ve been willing to go to in order to support the Left.

I'm so old I remember when this reporter was used by Democratic leakers to attack Nunes for being 100% right on the Russia hoax that they all peddled. https://t.co/A1lUqqKOO1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 18, 2019

Ouch.

She continued with an example:

From The Federalist:

Once again, reporters got burned by believing anonymous Democrats on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Betsy Woodruff and Spencer Ackerman of The Daily Beast credulously believed their “sources familiar with the exchange,” who said Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, refused to deny he had coordinated with the White House when putting together a memo alleging surveillance and law enforcement abuses at the FBI. In fact, Nunes explicitly denied the charge before shutting down the line of questioning in order to provide other members who were not trying to hijack the hearing time to get actual committee business done.

That’s a big ol’ OOPSIE.

Tonight's article is a great example of how reporters must downplay or ignore the Russia hoax and Ukraine's 2016 election meddling in order to support Democrats' impeachment narrative. And lucky for them, many are more than willing to do just that. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 18, 2019

More than willing to do just that.

Nailed it.

And them.

I know. I watched the press briefing today. They are all surrogates for the DNC. — Sean O'Casey (@SeanOCasey1) October 18, 2019

Take these hyper partisan hacks to the woodshed Mollie — DynastyDriven (@DynastyDriven77) October 18, 2019

*shakes fist*

So trump want to get to the bottom of this 2016 election crap and NOW the democrats want him not to? I thought this was the most important thing to our democracy? — bigal64 (@bigal64) October 18, 2019

Trust us, trying to make sense of what the Democrats do and don’t want will only make your brain hurt.

Don’t bother.

