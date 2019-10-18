Even people who dislike Trump have to admit the one thing he has really done well is expose the media for being a biased, agenda-driven, propaganda arm of the Democratic party. We always knew they personally had bias, but seeing it come through in the outlets themselves has been incredibly eye-opening.

And it’s happened because nobody makes them as crazy as Trump.

For example, Sondland’s testimony did not help the Democrat’s push to impeach Trump, so the media has been working overtime to discredit him.

Mollie Hemingway used this tweet and this journo to make an example of the media and the lengths they’ve been willing to go to in order to support the Left.

From The Federalist:

Once again, reporters got burned by believing anonymous Democrats on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Betsy Woodruff and Spencer Ackerman of The Daily Beast credulously believed their “sources familiar with the exchange,” who said Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, refused to deny he had coordinated with the White House when putting together a memo alleging surveillance and law enforcement abuses at the FBI.

In fact, Nunes explicitly denied the charge before shutting down the line of questioning in order to provide other members who were not trying to hijack the hearing time to get actual committee business done.

That’s a big ol’ OOPSIE.

More than willing to do just that.

Nailed it.

And them.

Trust us, trying to make sense of what the Democrats do and don’t want will only make your brain hurt.

