Nancy Pelosi is trying really hard to pretend their impeachment fiasco is about their oath to the Constitution … wonder if she remembers it was a guy in her party who called it a barrier.

Hey, at least she admitted it’s not really about Ukraine or Russia, it’s about the election.

Why wouldn’t she want to let the voters decide?

Watch:

Thanks for the honesty, Nancy.

Although she seems so out of it you have to wonder if she even realizes what she just admitted to.

Something like that, yes.

She’s like a robot with faulty wiring at this point.

It is incredible, in a horrible and terrifying way.

Let’s hear it for the Democrats!

