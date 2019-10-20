If you think about it, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsing Bernie Sanders makes sense. They’re both socialists … err, sorry … Socialist Democrats, they both resent corporate America, they both love having their own money but gripe about other people keeping more of theirs.

So her speech came as no surprise:

Rep. @AOC: "When I was a child that relied on CHIP so that I could see a doctor, Bernie Sanders fought for a single-payer healthcare system." pic.twitter.com/t8TJHYWSrC — The Hill (@thehill) October 19, 2019

Blah blah blah.

Yeah, we get it. Socialism GOOD. *eye roll*

For whatever reason Neera Tanden felt the need to bring Hillary up in regard to AOC’s speech, which really makes zero sense. Why do this? Unless of course the Wicked Witch of the Lost Election really is going to try and run again.

@HillaryClinton was a key architect of CHIP. I worked on its implementation with her. I’m so glad it provided health care to @AOC and millions more. https://t.co/EiMqQ5p9Hs — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) October 19, 2019

This is just obnoxious.

Seriously.

You know it’s bad if we’re giving AOC credit here …

AOC responded:

Hi Neera! I’m deeply thankful for Sec. Clinton’s leadership and role in the establishment of CHIP. I am also looking forward to fighting for an America that treats healthcare as a right for *all* people, regardless of their age, income, or background, with #MedicareForAll. 🇺🇸✌🏽 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2019

In other words, like the rest of us, AOC remembers Hillary slamming and trashing Bernie’s healthcare plans the first time around. You know, the time when she and the DNC screwed Bernie out of the nomination because it was supposedly ‘her turn’?

Hi Congresswoman! This is such a great message. @HillaryClinton’s goal was always universal coverage – health care as a right for all. She made progress wherever she could – CHIP is an example of that. Admire your leadership on health care and so many other issues. 🤜🤛 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) October 19, 2019

Uh-huh.

This was just so awkward.

Neera conveniently forgot several key points about Hillary’s support (or lack of) for Bernie’s healthcare plan.

She was not a "key architect." Teddy Kennedy & Orin Hatch designed & passed legislation in the aftermath of HRC's bungling of health care through both arrogance and ignorance. Clinton DID support it behind the scenes and kudos to her for that, but that was the extent of her role. — Laraine (@laflemm12) October 19, 2019

She supported CHIP.

Big whoop. Neera makes it sound like Hillary all but created it.

Hillary Clinton cares more about selectively giving as little as possible to the American people & pleasing her Oligarch, corporate donors than she cares about any of #NotMeUs pic.twitter.com/MWj2ccql5l — Kulinskicrat | #Bernie2020 | #AnyOldBlueJustWontDo (@Kulinski_crat_1) October 19, 2019

See what we mean?

Hillary also said that "Universal Healthcare would never come to pass" which means, like with all corporate centrist Dems, better things aren't possible.

I'm with the progressives with the policies that will be moving this country forward for EVERYONE. #Bernie2020 #NotMeUs pic.twitter.com/KU5FbH3pMC — GingerFnSnapps🎃👻💀 (@Nacho_Mama78) October 19, 2019

Bernie Bros don’t forgive OR forget, Hill-dawg.

Related:

Hypocrite MUCH?! Brit Hume makes an absolute clown of Hillary Clinton for calling Tulsi Gabbard a ‘Russian asset’

Let’s GET IT ON: All 9 Republicans on House Intel Committee call Adam Schiff OUT in brutally honest letter (screenshot)

‘You’re right, Obama was TERRIBLE’: S.E. Cupp’s melodramatic dig at Trump goes OH so very wrong