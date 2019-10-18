Would someone please come and get their grandma? She’s starting to scare the children.

What in the Hell is Hillary Clinton trying to pull here with Tulsi Gabbard? And she wonders why she was so badly beaten in 2016 … what a horrid thing to say not only about a fellow Democrat, but a woman.

So much for girl power.

Brit Hume said it best:

This from a woman who used to complain about the politics of personal destruction. https://t.co/Q2OLSRrl6e — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 18, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

“They are also going to do third party again,” Clinton, 71, said. “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said, referring to Gabbard, without mentioning the Hawaii representative by name. “She is a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she is also a Russian asset.

It’s official.

She’s nuttier than a squirrel’s BM.

Whatever @TheDemocrats accuse you of doing or being, they already are – Part MCLXVIII. — Tom (@BoreGuru) October 18, 2019

She’s been despicable for decades. She’s just gotten crazier over the years. — johnny cy (@johnnycy89) October 18, 2019

She really is a horrible human being. Or Lizard Person. Not sure. 😀 — TNBrownNana (@TNBrownNana) October 18, 2019

Why not both?

@HillaryClinton It’s interesting they just make stuff up and run with it Dems and Media . They are the real threat to the Republic 🙈 🤬 — Neil Haboush (@allfourmajors) October 18, 2019

Why does anyone even take @HillaryClinton seriously anymore. She’s a punch line. — Neil Axelrod (@NeilAxelrod) October 18, 2019

This woman has no conscience, no ethics, no moral compass. She do or say most anything if it suits her purpose. — Richard Holcroft (@CoastGuy02) October 18, 2019

This made me laugh: Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the president's re-election campaign, said Mrs. Clinton "probably sees Russians in her dreams and behind every lamppost. Losing the 2016 election really did a number on her." — John Galt? (@me3notBe) October 18, 2019

She’s really lost it now — Mammamia (@ABragg82877619) October 18, 2019

That's as good as an endorsement from any being who is actually of the human race. — Dominic Leech (@irishbear63) October 18, 2019

Wonder how quickly Tulsi climbs in the polls now?

Heh.

This is full on, tinfoil hat, black helicopter conspiracy theory by a woman completely broken by losing the 2016 election. She should not be in the public spotlight, or at least not taken seriously. — gregg o (@occhipig) October 18, 2019

The elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top.

Or something.

