Would someone please come and get their grandma? She’s starting to scare the children.

What in the Hell is Hillary Clinton trying to pull here with Tulsi Gabbard? And she wonders why she was so badly beaten in 2016 … what a horrid thing to say not only about a fellow Democrat, but a woman.

So much for girl power.

Brit Hume said it best:

From the Washington Examiner:

“They are also going to do third party again,” Clinton, 71, said. “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said, referring to Gabbard, without mentioning the Hawaii representative by name.

“She is a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she is also a Russian asset.

It’s official.

She’s nuttier than a squirrel’s BM.

Why not both?

Wonder how quickly Tulsi climbs in the polls now?

Heh.

The elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top.

Or something.

