You can tell AG Barr is really starting to dig into the origin of the Russia investigation because the media is front and center writing about it and trying not only to discredit the investigation, but Barr himself.

A review launched by AG William Barr into the origins of the Russia investigation has expanded significantly amid concerns about whether the probe has any legal or factual basis. @KenDilanianNBC @Tom_Winter @JuliaEAinsley https://t.co/A00qZoPC0S — NBC Investigations (@NBCInvestigates) October 19, 2019

If Durham is conducting a criminal investigation, it’s not clear what allegations of wrongdoing are being examined. The Justice Department has not detailed any, and a spokeswoman declined to comment for this story. “I don’t know what the legal basis for this is,” Brennan said, calling the probe “bizarre.”

Duh, Brennan will call the probe bizarre. LOL

Greg Brower, former assistant FBI director for congressional affairs and a former U.S. Attorney, said it’s not normal for a U.S. Attorney to conduct an investigation without an FBI referral of criminal allegations. That’s the role of inspector generals, he said.

None of this has been normal since 2016.

“It’s unusual to the point that it looks to be political and it’s a bad thing for DOJ to appear to be doing something for political reasons,” Brower said, adding that it appears that “for political purposes, the White House wants to be able to say through the election cycle that all of this is being investigated.”

So it’s political for Barr to investigate what looks like a political decision to investigate Trump.

Alrighty then.

Joe Scarborough seems to think Barr doing his job is somehow a bad thing though:

The investigation of William Barr after Donald Trump leaves the White House will unearth reamarkably damning material. He is foolishly acting like Trump will be president forever. He won’t.

In fact, he will be voted out a year from now. Barr better lawyer up. https://t.co/FFQ0d28RG8 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 21, 2019

Is this a threat? Because it sounds like a threat.

And why would he lawyer up for doing his job?

I have no proof of anything, but because I hate Trump, anybody working with him instead of against him, must be a criminal. 🙄 https://t.co/hLbE3jiU7T — Ⓖ (@TCC_Grouchy) October 21, 2019

REEEEEEEEEEEE.

William Barr’s “crime” is investigating Democrats, including Obama. I guess he didn’t get the memo. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) October 21, 2019

The nerve!

So many threats and ill wishes. @JoeNBC has been in meltdown mode for many months now. Whoever he talks about that serves' Trump is labelled by him as "the most corrupt this or that in American history". His inflationary boiling rhetoric is strange and irrational. Poor Joe. — Spinoza's rose (Hawkish Dove) (@Spinozasrose) October 21, 2019

I'm pretty sure Barr said spying did occur. Dont tell me you wouldnt want to know that information. If it can happen to Trump and his people…it sure as hell can happen to you, me and every American. Grow up. — Tim Lewis (@timothylewis141) October 21, 2019

Wife got your phone again Mr Brezinski? — Kevin Cole (@kevincole1020) October 21, 2019

This is a remarkably bad take or just an out and out lie. — Leds (@LdfLeds) October 21, 2019

Maybe both.

