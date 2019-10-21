The Federalist’s Anna James Zeigler made a pretty spot-on point about cricizing/assessing politicians based on their own actions instead of using Trump as some sort of strange gauge to validate them when they do eff’d up things.

Like Mitt Romney creating a fake account called Pierre Delecto to troll the president.

It's important to criticize/assess politicians absent Trump. Many politicians are of low moral character. Many are two-faced. It's fine & important to discuss them, & there need not be a perpetual Trump yardstick in the discussion. Trump's behavior doesn't vindicate them. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 21, 2019

"Well at least Mitt didn't __________." is not a great defense of Mitt or whoever's being discussed. Trump will be off the stage one day. I concede: Trump's a mess, certainly as a husband & on Twitter. His behavior's not a blank check for others to cash, though. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 21, 2019

Bingo.

And for whatever reason, George Conway (aka Mr. Kellyanne Conway) got his britches all sorts of bunched up over her tweet. Guess people using common sense is super triggering for him or something.

This is like saying, I know you have advanced melanoma, but, hey, let’s talk about your psoriasis. https://t.co/cZt1wn1oXp — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 21, 2019

No, no it’s not.

But when someone has TDS as badly as George does we suppose this makes sense … to him. The rest of us are too busy pointing and laughing at him.

Notice also that George quote-tweeted her, subjecting her to all sorts of horrible trolling and all because she reminded people that all politicians are responsible for their own actions.

What a classy guy.

Anna however handled him just fine:

I didn’t tag or even mention George in my tweet. I guess good on him for finding it & caring enough to retweet me, a mom in Louisiana who doesn’t really even like Trump & now will mute my mentions forever 🤷‍♀️ Maybe have lunch with your wife instead of trolling Twitter. https://t.co/xAZ6JMNz0y — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 21, 2019

George, dude, this was just embarrassing.

And she’s right, go have lunch with your wife, put the Twitter down.

