Brit Hume gave some major props to Byron York for working hard to set straight what the media has well and truly screwed up about the Trump/Ukraine story.

.⁦ @ByronYork ⁩ tries to clean up the considerable mess major media outlets have made on whether Trump withheld aid to Ukraine to force it to “investigate Democrats.” https://t.co/VbGX0fgSXz

Byron shared the story himself:

Kind of surprised so many press reports said Mulvaney admitted Trump withheld aid to push Ukraine to 'investigate Democrats.' In fact, Mulvaney said Trump wanted probe of 2016 Russia investigation. That is simply not 'investigating Democrats.' https://t.co/F1YCqryrCd

From the Washington Examiner:

One fact that has gotten lost in the Mulvaney controversy is that the chief of staff clearly said Trump held up aid to Ukraine in part because he, Trump, wanted Ukraine to assist in the Durham investigation. At the same time, Mulvaney just as clearly denied that investigating the Bidens played any role in Trump’s decision to withhold aid.

Some press coverage conflated the two and reported that Mulvaney had admitted Trump held up the aid while demanding Ukraine “investigate Democrats.” Mulvaney, the New York Times said, “told reporters that military aid was held back in part to prod Ukraine to investigate Democrats.” The Washington Post reported that Mulvaney admitted “that Trump withheld aid meant for Ukraine to push the government there to investigate Democrats.”

But that is not what Mulvaney said at all. Investigating the roots of the Trump-Russia investigation is not “investigating Democrats.” It is investigating the actions of U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies during the 2016 campaign. Holding back aid to force Ukraine to investigate the Bidens would be “investigating Democrats,” but Mulvaney specifically denied that Trump did that.