Stephen Gutowski asked the biggest police groups in America to share their thoughts about Robert Francis O’Rourke’s big plan to use them in confiscating guns from legal gun owners.

Because time and time again, Robert has been very upfront about exploiting LEO in this unconstitutional manner.

I asked the biggest police groups in America what they thought of Beto's plan to send police to take certain guns from Americans en mass and they were not shy about slamming the idea… https://t.co/SrIDSw5EwX — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 21, 2019

From the Free Beacon:

National law enforcement organizations harshly criticized Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s plan to send police officers to collect AR-15s and AK-47s from those who refuse to turn them in under his mandatory buyback scheme. In interviews with the Washington Free Beacon, leaders from groups representing hundreds of thousands of law enforcement officers described Beto’s gun confiscation plan as “ridiculous,” “asinine,” and likely unconstitutional.

Gutowski's thread highlights many of their reactions:

The National Fraternal Order of Police said the plan was inconsistent with the 2nd Amendment and mocked Beto's polling numbers. https://t.co/SrIDSw5EwX pic.twitter.com/SnaPX9DCpu — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 21, 2019

Sheriff AJ Louderback, a committee member for the National Sheriffs' Association, told me many sheriffs simply wouldn't comply with Beto's plan to send law enforcement to confiscate people's guns en mass. https://t.co/SrIDSw5EwX pic.twitter.com/sQ15wsQ862 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 21, 2019

‘He’s seriously misjudging the law enforcement response to what he wants to do.’

Beto is such an authoritarian by nature, he can’t imagine LEO not doing as he commands.

"This guy's plan is ridiculous," Louderback said of Beto's plan. "Everyone is looking for solutions to violent crime but this isn't one of them. I'm not going to harass my citizens for owning guns." https://t.co/SrIDSw5EwX — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 21, 2019

The National Association of Police Organizations went a step further by calling him a hypocrite because he previously labeled law enforcement part of the "new Jim Crow" but now saying he wants to use them to confiscate Americans' guns. https://t.co/SrIDSw5EwX — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 21, 2019

Several individual sheriffs also slammed Beto's confiscation plan in a recent piece by @Julio_Rosas11. It seems law enforcement is not interested in trying to take Americans' gun en mass. https://t.co/bdZnWnOphF — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 21, 2019

