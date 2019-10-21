Stephen Gutowski asked the biggest police groups in America to share their thoughts about Robert Francis O’Rourke’s big plan to use them in confiscating guns from legal gun owners.

Because time and time again, Robert has been very upfront about exploiting LEO in this unconstitutional manner.

From the Free Beacon:

National law enforcement organizations harshly criticized Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s plan to send police officers to collect AR-15s and AK-47s from those who refuse to turn them in under his mandatory buyback scheme.

In interviews with the Washington Free Beacon, leaders from groups representing hundreds of thousands of law enforcement officers described Beto’s gun confiscation plan as “ridiculous,” “asinine,” and likely unconstitutional.

Ridiculous. Asinine. Likely unconstitutional.

Nailed it.

Gutowski’s thread highlights many of their reactions:

Local police officers aren’t ruled by the Federal Government?

Get outta here.

‘He’s seriously misjudging the law enforcement response to what he wants to do.’

Beto is such an authoritarian by nature, he can’t imagine LEO not doing as he commands.

New Jim Crow?

Yikes.

Womp womp Robert Francis … err … Beto.

But hey, good luck with that whole using cops to confiscate guns thing.

