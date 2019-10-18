You know it’s bad for Trudeau when even Conan O’Brien is taking potshots at him.

And a pretty damn funny one at that.

It's smart of Trudeau to hold the election before Halloween, I mean why even tempt yourself? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) October 17, 2019

It’s actually quite brilliant.

And truly, better safe than sorry.

HA HA HA HA HA

Took me a minute! Lol! — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) October 18, 2019

Wink wink, nudge nudge.

C’mon, Canadians are funny too.

@JustinTrudeau needs to be respected as the first black(faced) Prime Minister of Canada — Rick Gennaro (@rickgen16) October 18, 2019

Ouch.

I love him, but damn… pic.twitter.com/e6Mc5MdPYU — Debbie Does Deep State (@Exasper8ed) October 17, 2019

Even his fans appreciated Conan’s dig.

This is comedy gold 😂 — Tobias Tyler Waters (@OG_TobiasWaters) October 17, 2019

True story.

I was considering dressing up as my Prime Minister, but it probably wouldn't go over well at work. — maybe (@maybemancom) October 18, 2019

Probably not but hey, you never know.

It is shocking that you made a joke about someone left of center. — VirtuePose (@virtuepose) October 18, 2019

Which makes it even better, right?

