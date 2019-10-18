You know it’s bad for Trudeau when even Conan O’Brien is taking potshots at him.
And a pretty damn funny one at that.
It's smart of Trudeau to hold the election before Halloween, I mean why even tempt yourself?
— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) October 17, 2019
It’s actually quite brilliant.
And truly, better safe than sorry.
HA HA HA HA HA
Took me a minute! Lol!
— Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) October 18, 2019
Wink wink, nudge nudge.
— GranTweets2 🇺🇸 (@GranTweets2) October 18, 2019
C’mon, Canadians are funny too.
@JustinTrudeau needs to be respected as the first black(faced) Prime Minister of Canada
— Rick Gennaro (@rickgen16) October 18, 2019
Ouch.
— Becksimilian (@becksimilian) October 17, 2019
I love him, but damn… pic.twitter.com/e6Mc5MdPYU
— Debbie Does Deep State (@Exasper8ed) October 17, 2019
Even his fans appreciated Conan’s dig.
This is comedy gold 😂
— Tobias Tyler Waters (@OG_TobiasWaters) October 17, 2019
True story.
I was considering dressing up as my Prime Minister,
but it probably wouldn't go over well at work.
— maybe (@maybemancom) October 18, 2019
Probably not but hey, you never know.
It is shocking that you made a joke about someone left of center.
— VirtuePose (@virtuepose) October 18, 2019
Which makes it even better, right?
Related:
It’s getting REAL: John Durham has Blackberrys used by Mifsud (prof who launched FBI Russia-Trump probe) and HOO-boy
Who they REALLY are –> Nancy Pelosi admits Democrats don’t want voters to decide who’s president (watch)
OUCH-Ville, population THEM: Mollie Hemingway uses Daily Beast journo’s tweet to SHRED media in thread on peddling fake news