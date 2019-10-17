Trump can’t win.

Seriously.

The media are looking for any and every reason to trash the man regardless of what he says, even taking advantage of the passing of Elijah Cummings to attempt a nasty dunk on the president …

For tweeting out condolences.

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Look at this shameful nonsense from PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor:

Trump on 7/27: "Cumming[s] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." On 7/28: "If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping…people…perhaps progress could be made." Today: "My warmest condolences." His work will be very hard to replace. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 17, 2019

See what we mean?

To be fair, this editor wasn’t entirely sure how the president would respond to Cummings’ passing but was very, very pleased that he handled it as he should, with dignity and respect.

If Trump had been ‘Trump’ in his Cummings’ comments Alcindor would have been outraged. He was kind and respectful though, and she’s still outraged.

He.

Can’t.

Win.

And they wonder why he’s so hard on them.

Hi Yamiche, You're everything that's wrong with "journalism" today. FYI. https://t.co/Z4ECYminuC — RBe (@RBPundit) October 17, 2019

Ding ding ding.

Is she actually complaining that Trump is being polite and civil to a political foe because they passed away? https://t.co/txt5NDEx0X — Jon (@faroutmadman) October 17, 2019

Yes, yes she is.

All of these things can be true. Show some respect, Yami. https://t.co/7NFj7wSXXC — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) October 17, 2019

Respect? They wouldn’t know what respect looks like if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

It's not like the liberal species took time off work to travel to DC to hold up "Rot in Hell" signs during Reagan's funeral procession. I'm glad the left is so much more dignified. — Chihoowa' oshi' (@DroppinTheMitts) October 17, 2019

If Cummings had been a Republican the Left would be cheering his death and writing tweets about how they hope he rots in Hell.

Remember when Koch passed?

To honor Cummings, accept the President’s warm wishes and move on. He would have. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) October 17, 2019

She wasn’t even the worst on this thread:

He did not write that tweet.

It was too well written to have been done by him. — Barbara Holton (@HoltonBarb) October 17, 2019

Ugh. His sympathy is insulting. — Kimber White (@KimberSoCo) October 17, 2019

Huh?

He didn't write that. He is incapable of any sort of human emotion. He doesn't understand what a great loss this is to our nation. — Tired of the lies (@njharris27) October 17, 2019

He didn't write it and doesn't care. Later during the daily meltdown he will say something to show it. — not_1f_ck_given (@1f_not) October 17, 2019

The most rookie high school teacher would have given him an F for that tweet if he turned it in as an assignment because it was so obviously written by someone else. — Bucket Hat Monk (@hat_monk) October 17, 2019

Trump is a loathsome individual, but this might be his most appropriate statement of condolence. Can we just leave it at that without re-upping all of the disgusting things he said about Elijah? — Kim (@nnycountrygirl5) October 17, 2019

Not quite as bad as the rest but … eh.

He didn’t write that fake sentiment today but he really does need to keep Elijah Cummings name out of his mouth. — Mark Sampson 🌊 (@MSampson74) October 17, 2019

Remember, everything the Left accuses the Right of doing, they’ve likely done.

Stay classy, Lefties.

