Trump can’t win.

Seriously.

The media are looking for any and every reason to trash the man regardless of what he says, even taking advantage of the passing of Elijah Cummings to attempt a nasty dunk on the president …

For tweeting out condolences.

Look at this shameful nonsense from PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor:

See what we mean?

To be fair, this editor wasn’t entirely sure how the president would respond to Cummings’ passing but was very, very pleased that he handled it as he should, with dignity and respect.

If Trump had been ‘Trump’ in his Cummings’ comments Alcindor would have been outraged. He was kind and respectful though, and she’s still outraged.

He.

Can’t.

Win.

And they wonder why he’s so hard on them.

Ding ding ding.

Yes, yes she is.

Respect? They wouldn’t know what respect looks like if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

If Cummings had been a Republican the Left would be cheering his death and writing tweets about how they hope he rots in Hell.

Remember when Koch passed?

She wasn’t even the worst on this thread:

Huh?

Not quite as bad as the rest but … eh.

Remember, everything the Left accuses the Right of doing, they’ve likely done.

Stay classy, Lefties.

