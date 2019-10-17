If you were wondering why Schiff and Pelosi have pushed so hard to keep impeachment interviews ‘behind closed doors,’ Brit Hume might have found the perfect reading material explaining just that …

Read this and you may have an inkling why Schiff & Pelosi want these interviews to be held behind closed doors. https://t.co/bPBIyM0wys — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 17, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

In a secret interview, Rep. Adam Schiff, leader of the House Democratic effort to impeach President Trump, pressed former United States special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker to testify that Ukrainian officials felt pressured to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter as a result of Trump withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine. Volker denied that was the case, noting that Ukrainian leaders did not even know the aid was being withheld and that they believed their relationship with the U.S. was moving along satisfactorily, without them having done anything Trump mentioned in his notorious July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. When Volker repeatedly declined to agree to Schiff’s characterization of events, Schiff said, “Ambassador, you’re making this much more complicated than it has to be.”

Wow, this is SO shameful. Schiff all but trying to lead Volker into testifying to something that was not true.

We wish we could say this is unreal BUT it’s just not.

Searching for "facts" he wants to hear, while not listening to the actual facts. — Becky (@ReformedLib928) October 17, 2019

What is happening in this country, to our legitimately elected President, is frightening. I don’t believe that Schiff and his cohorts will be successful, but the fact that they feel emboldened to try to upend the 2016 election is unnerving. — Susan F (@SMF904) October 17, 2019

They’ve spent three years trying to destroy Trump.

That’s all they’ve done.

And whether you like the guy or not, this gross abuse of power has been pretty damn terrifying.

Schiff is awful — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) October 17, 2019

Sounds more like witness intimidation than a deposition. — Merri Moon (@merri_116) October 17, 2019

The TRUTH always seems to complicate things for Democrats🤷‍♂️ — Ranger Dave Kauffman (@DaveKauffman7) October 17, 2019

And THAT’S the truth.

