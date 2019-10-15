Would someone do us a favor and remind CNN’s Jim Sciutto that Trump released the transcript of the Ukraine call so we already know what was said? We’re not entirely sure he’s aware of that part of the whole whistleblower story.

We go back and forth between being totally annoyed with the media and then embarrassed for them. Mollie Hemingway was good enough to drop a little reality on Sciutto’s tweet:

Many of them likely believe most Americans don’t know this so they’re going to continue pushing their narrative. Unfortunately for them, people aren’t nearly as out of touch, uninformed, or stupid as they’d like to believe.

Nothing surprises us when it comes to the media these days.

We’re not sure the media or the Left are all that worried about what is right.

If it worked once before why not keep trying it?

