Would someone do us a favor and remind CNN’s Jim Sciutto that Trump released the transcript of the Ukraine call so we already know what was said? We’re not entirely sure he’s aware of that part of the whole whistleblower story.

New from George Kent testimony: “Every witness has provided further backup for the initial story that was provided by the whistleblower,” @RepMalinowski tells @mkraju — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 15, 2019

*sigh*

We go back and forth between being totally annoyed with the media and then embarrassed for them. Mollie Hemingway was good enough to drop a little reality on Sciutto’s tweet:

Media really trying to push a story at odds with the fact that we have already all read the transcript. It doesn't matter if 1000 people talk in secret with political allies about their feelings about what they heard or misheard about it, we've all seen it. https://t.co/vWppkrl5zK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 15, 2019

Mollie nailed it.

Many of them likely believe most Americans don’t know this so they’re going to continue pushing their narrative. Unfortunately for them, people aren’t nearly as out of touch, uninformed, or stupid as they’d like to believe.

I hereby declare that I have read the entire Ukraine phone call transcript. I am now ready to be called in front of Adam Schiff's committee to share my feelings about it. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) October 15, 2019

Surreal how they're still pushing hearsay, as though the transcript weren't already out there. — Fed Up with Nasty Women (@RandomTask_116) October 15, 2019

Nothing surprises us when it comes to the media these days.

Despite transcript being released Democrats/Media need to keep this in the news so they can continue to mislead base — BEARDOG (@bhabrock12) October 15, 2019

Bingo.

The Democrats are seeking to impeach a sitting president based not on what the president did or said, but based on how 3rd parties felt about what the president did or said. That can't be right. — Cathy Buffaloe (@cathybuffaloe) October 15, 2019

We’re not sure the media or the Left are all that worried about what is right.

The Dems have learned from the Kavanaugh / Russia riots.

They apparently hope to produce a completely assembled house of cards, rather than let us watch them build a house of cards. — David Ferguson (@dferg) October 15, 2019

If it worked once before why not keep trying it?

Related:

CRUSH freedom of speech! Barstool Politics has the PERECT #LebronJames t-shirt for his fans and BRB we’re dying

Someone needs a Snickers bar! AOC’s response to WOMAN who says she’s ‘too emotional’ is … well, too emotional

Hope Carol Roth got a receipt after OWNING The Socialist Party for tweet about abolishing capitalism and ‘its money’