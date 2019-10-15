What a great way to ‘honor’ Lebron James for speaking up in defense of China …

Wow, the NBA just keeps stepping in it over and over again.

Seriously.

In Honor Of Lebron Denouncing Freedom of Speech It’s Tshirt Time! https://t.co/R8QH0YlhX8 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 15, 2019

From Barstool Politics:

Now don’t worry folks. For all you silly human rights activists we have something for you too. After all I’ve always said both blue states and red states buy tshirts. Well the same is true for Democracies and Socialist States. And let’s not forget that just a few short months ago Lebron was very pro freedom of speech. So we also launched The Lebron Civil Rights tshirt.

They called him the ‘King of China’.

Ha!

Blue checkmarks really going to lose their mind over this one pic.twitter.com/Zv3wadL06Q — Gabriel Landewitz (@Joppa_witz) October 15, 2019

What are we looking at?

You know what? Never mind.

I just think Steve Kerr shouldn't be allowed to talk is all. — James Petrozzi (@JimPetrozzi) October 15, 2019

That seems totally fair.

T SHIRT TUUUUUUUUESDAY! Patent that lol — Boston Sports Stan🎃 (@BostonSprtsStan) October 15, 2019

We’d buy that for a dollar.

