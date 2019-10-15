Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez certainly does have a reputation for boo-hooing dramatically to score political points. And to Molly Prince’s point, it doesn’t exactly paint the best picture for an elected official.

I’ll say it: @AOC's frequent crying only reinforces the stereotype that women are too emotional for politics. — Molly Prince (@mollyfprince) October 15, 2019

Except AOC’s tears are fake.

But fair point on the stereotype that she’s feeding.

Trump: sexually assaults women, impulsively allows Kurds to be murdered, boosts videos of shooting journalists GOP: Aha! Letting your voice shake after seeing 1st-hand human rights violations at the border+ understanding climate stakes makes women “too emotional” for politics 🙄 https://t.co/9r6BZu0cMw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2019

She really, really, really needs to learn how to respond to criticism.

You know, maybe one of the actual problems w/ our politics is that too many politicians don’t feel anything when Americans die bc they can’t afford medicine, or when babies are permanently separated from parents. GOP only has tears for billionaires & outrage towards “others.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2019

Notice she left out, ‘when babies are killed in the womb’.

It is time we trash the idea that empathy = leadership weakness. When people hurt, we should hurt too. That’s what good leaders do. It adds urgency & humanity to our decision making. Suppressing emotion can lead to aggression, impulsivity, & other erosions of leadership ability. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2019

Being empathetic and melting down like a high school girl to pander politically are two very different things.

Both rationality & emotion are inextricable to good leadership, which balances the two. If a person doesn’t feel urgency in their gut when communities are poisoned or when a young man dies bc he couldn’t afford price-gouged insulin, then they shouldn’t be in politics. At all. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2019

Blah blah blah.

I feel the emotion, but taking a step back to make a more rational decision, look at the specific circumstances and then move forward is important. My point is that people, myself included, make better decisions when we take our personal emotions out of the decision — Michael Bodine (@MichaelBodine10) October 15, 2019

Healthcare is overpriced because your party tried to help "FIX" it! — JerseyBoy057 (@JBoy057) October 15, 2019

If we’re going to cry that’s definitely something worth crying about.

you were staring at an empty space. It was BS then and it's BS now — Dan (@LawoftheGator) October 15, 2019

That video was boosted by left wing media and politicians to play a guilt-by-association game. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 15, 2019

You just proved Molly's point. SMH — William Batson (@Taxfree1031) October 15, 2019

You're a fraud…. How about human rights violations in China? Why do you never speak of it? — Carolyn S Knight (@Countrymoney) October 15, 2019

Whatever happened to those concentration camps btw? — Jon Hoff (@jon__hoff) October 15, 2019

Ummm … orange man bad?

