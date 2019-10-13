Former Miss America and failed congressional candidate Mallory Hagan apparently thinks every man in America wants to hit on her or other women if they’re at the bar by themselves. She even tweeted this silliness.

Dear every man in America, I’m sitting at the bar by myself because I want to. Please be self-aware enough to know when we are simply not interested in carrying on conversation. Sincerely,

All women — Mallory Hagan (@ItsMalloryHagan) October 12, 2019

As if she speaks for all women.

*eye roll*

And cue her tweet claiming men are triggered …

Whoa. Haha so many triggered ass men. 😂 I didn’t say “don’t talk to people.” I said have some self awareness. Half y’all aren’t even self aware enough to know you’re the problem! — Mallory Hagan (@ItsMalloryHagan) October 12, 2019

We’re thinking it’s not men who have a problem with self-awareness.

Just sayin’.

But if he looked like this guy, you'd change your mind. pic.twitter.com/Oorr5OxAVw — Ge🎃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) October 12, 2019

Aren’t you precious?! 😂😂😂 Homegirl, trust me when I say you have the ‘Run away’ vibe ALL OVER YOU. — Amy (@auntieamy90) October 12, 2019

You seem fun. Sincerely, All Men — Julie Altenau (@JAltenau) October 13, 2019

Wear this… decent people will avoid you. pic.twitter.com/PisAzbX7ql — Marilyn (@AgnesClaire) October 12, 2019

There ya’ go, problem solved.

Dear shrieking harridan, You don't speak for us. Sincerely,

All sane women — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Taxpayers1234) October 12, 2019

Dear men,

Not all women are like this. If you speak to me, I’m perfectly capable of being polite. I’m often blessed by the stories/people I meet when I don’t close myself off. A brief conversation never hurt anyone. And listening is a valuable skill to develop. Sincerely, me. — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSaid) October 12, 2019

Dear Mallory, who presumes to speak for all women. Don’t flatter yourself. Sincerely,

Every man in America — Matt Barber (@jmattbarber) October 12, 2019

That was YOU? — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 12, 2019

HA!

Hmm… You are only one woman, but you claim to speak for all of them? If anybody needs to have some self-awareness, it should be that woman you see in the mirror every morning. pic.twitter.com/K0VIXAZEYu — My Prefered Pronoun Is Corn Pop 🇺🇸 (@SleeveMeAlone) October 13, 2019

Dear Mallory, I've never spoken to a woman sitting alone in a bar. I can count on one hand the number of times I've even been in a bar. They seem like socially unpleasant places. Maybe spend less time sitting alone in them. Sincerely,

A man in America — ⟵First GOP President (@gopcog) October 13, 2019

Don't worry. Within a minute they will know you are insufferable. Problem solved. — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) October 13, 2019

Thank God I'm married so i don't ever have to wade through the ocean of potential psychopaths in this modern age of "dating". — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟖𝟏𝟒 (@BaconTwo4Actual) October 13, 2019

Amen, dude.

To every man in America.

I’m willing to hear you say hello & if I don’t like it, I’ll tell you.

Sincerely,

Me#notallwomen — UGAgirlforever (@UGAgirlforever) October 12, 2019

Well Mallory, there are many of us women out here who adore men. In fact, take me as an example: I quite prefer conversation with a man over a self-absorbed puppet propaganda female. — Ellie Brown 🦅 #SayIt (@Real_EllieBrown) October 12, 2019

Seeing just as many women ticked off about Mallory’s tweet … huh, but we thought it was just a bunch of ‘triggered ass men’.

Crazy.

Translation: “Unattractive Beta males should know their place and not approach me. If you are attractive it’s your duty to approach me.” — Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) October 13, 2019

She seems really nice, right?

as a gay man, after 3 martinis 🍸 whomever is sitting next to me is hearing stories about my cat. i don’t make the rules — Codyo (@codyo239) October 12, 2019

This may be the best tweet on this thread, just sayin’. ^

Many women sit at a bar by themselves, specifically 'cause they WANT to be approached by a man. Have u never seen this in real life, Tv, movies, music vids, read it in a book, been told by a friend? Never?!

Next time, speak 4 urself, darling.

Now, back to that rock u live under. — AimerCab (@Aimercab) October 12, 2019

Dear Every Woman Alone at a Bar Thinking Every Man Approaching Wants You, We just needed more napkins ‘because we’re slobs and spilled the salsa, besides which you’re likely an alcoholic if you’re drinking alone at a bar at your age. Sincerely,

All Men — Theodore (@RefDemo) October 12, 2019

Ding ding ding.

Now I understand why you're sitting at a bar alone — TNgarrett (@tngarrett) October 13, 2019

‘Nuff said.

Related:

Sit DOWN: Keith Ellison pushing the ‘pink tax’ to defend AOC and her super expensive haircut goes all SORTS of wrong

Bless her HEART! Facebook drops HEAP BIG fact-check right on Elizabeth Warren’s head and she just can’t DEAL

‘Remove conservative from your bio and kindly p*ss off’: Jennifer Rubin learns the hard way that Trump has NOT lost women’s vote