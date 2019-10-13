Elizabeth Warren claiming Facebook ‘HELPED TRUMP’ win in 2016 is one of the funniest damn things we’ve seen from her yet. Maybe she missed it (or totally ignored it), but like other huge social media platforms, Facebook has a tendency not to be all that supportive of conservatives.

And pretending they helped Trump?

Girl, please.

Facebook already helped elect Donald Trump once through negligence. Now, they've changed their policy so they can profit from lies to the American people. It's time to hold Mark Zuckerberg accountable—add your name if you agree: https://t.co/Z9DNwPNaTH — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2019

They helped him through negligence.

What in the Hell does that even mean?

And really, Liz, a petition? What do you guys wanna bet this is just a way for them to get email addresses to they can beg people for donations?

Democrats.

Facebook actually responded:

@ewarren looks like broadcast stations across the country have aired this ad nearly 1,000 times, as required by law. FCC doesn’t want broadcast companies censoring candidates’ speech. We agree it’s better to let voters—not companies—decide. #FCC #candidateuse https://t.co/WlWePjh1vZ — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) October 12, 2019

Even Facebook is sick of Elizabeth Warren’s lies.

And look at that, from that graph it would appear the pro and anti-impeachment messaging pretty well balanced in those states.

Here’s the actual tweet if you’re interested in learning more.

Impeachment messaging has dominated broadcast airwaves over the past week. Pro and anti-impeachment messages from @realDonaldTrump and @TomSteyer have aired nearly 3,000 times in the last 7 days on local broadcast in the first four primary states. #impeachment pic.twitter.com/g42Lk7JYmn — Advertising Analytics (@Ad_Analytics) October 12, 2019

And then Liz came back with this:

You’re making my point here. It’s up to you whether you take money to promote lies. You can be in the disinformation-for-profit business, or you can hold yourself to some standards. In fact, those standards were in your policy. Why the change? https://t.co/CE766Jpwoo — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 13, 2019

They actually proved she was full of crap (and brought receipts) but we understand she’s already laying the groundwork for when she loses in either the primary or the general.

She wants to use the ‘Hillary excuse’ and pretend something other than millions of Americans voting against her is why she lost.

Pathetic.

HAHAHA listen to who is talking about lies. Has a true word has ever come out of your mouth? — (((I Can't Even))) (@szysgt) October 13, 2019

Facebook should link to videos of you debunking your own claim of pregnancy discrimination next to every ad you buy. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 13, 2019

Gee Liz, then change the law. You know as a sitting US Senator, you are able to propose such a law. — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) October 13, 2019

If anyone knows a thing or two about lying and profiting from those lies, @ewarren does. She's what you call an expert at it. — Michael Script (@script_michael) October 13, 2019

Heh.

I don't think Liz should be talking about standards. She doesn't hold herself to any. — Let's not be stupid this time (@Zoemae31) October 13, 2019

Something like that.

Related:

‘Remove conservative from your bio and kindly p*ss off’: Jennifer Rubin learns the hard way that Trump has NOT lost women’s vote

GAWD she’s embarrassing! Ana Navarro melts down interviewing Rand Paul on ‘The View’ (did she REALLY say mansplain?!) [watch]

‘You don’t get to SIT out’: John Hayward’s thread telling ‘TrueCons’ to get it TOGETHER for Conservatism an EPIC must read