Ana Navarro completely lost her shiznit interviewing Rand Paul about Syria and socialism on ‘The View’.

TDS is very real, folks.

Watch.

Sen. Rand Paul explains why he backs Pres. Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, saying leaving troops would overextend military: “[Trump] doesn’t want us to get involved in another Iraq war in Syria. If anything, Syria is more complicated.” https://t.co/qx8S09byZT pic.twitter.com/kzZllctUfu — The View (@TheView) October 11, 2019

Ana.

Girl.

Stop.

This interview with Rand Paul was just … so bad.

So very, very bad.

Although we will give it to Mediaite on one thing, what the heck is Rand wearing?! He looks like he could be on an old episode of ‘The Love Boat’ or maybe ‘Matlock.’

And that’s why she works for cnn… — Skipp76 (@jason85141190) October 11, 2019

She fits right in over there, true story.

She asked a questions, he answered, then she resorts to labeling with mansplain comment directed to an invited guest. Her need to resort to anger and labeling is why I don't like her. — Theresa (@Terribnice) October 11, 2019

Because … ORANGE MAN BAD.

Yeah, this editor is going for the record including that phrase in pieces.

Senator Paul spoke firmly in defense for our young soldiers. Thank you!! — Dolly Lundy (@dmrlundy4128) October 11, 2019

He did indeed hold his own.

Grown women don't use the term "mansplain" — Ordy's Amish Doom Buggy (@OrdyPackard) October 11, 2019

Now now, there will be no mansplaining about the term mansplain.

Heh.

PS: We had to include the tweet on this interview from ‘The Daily Beast’ because their take is quite frankly hilarious. Tell us again how Ana is a Republican strategist when a rag like this is smooching her ample backside.

Rand Paul goes down in flames on #TheView, gets scolded by @ananavarro: “Don’t do this to me, don’t mansplain. I’m a 47-year-old grown woman!” https://t.co/cwrJqtB3tn — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 11, 2019

Goes down in flames? HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Adorable.

