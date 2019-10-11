If Jennifer Rubin thinks anyone is going to take a WaPo poll seriously we have a bridge to sell her.

And to think Trump has lost all women when it was women who basically elected in 2016 is a real stretch.

Keep spinnin’, Jennifer.

We get it, she has a narrative to sell and an agenda to push but this was pathetic.

And it went over like a sack of bricks …

What she said.

Trending

Laughable, right?

This went well.

Oops.

It makes you wonder who they actually polled.

Heh.

You know, there aren’t enough memes/gifs of Trump standing on a Tank out there.

Wrong.

Women are not a commodity and until Democrats figure that out nothing is going to get better for them, regardless of what Jenn’s silly poll says.

You keep dreamin’, Jenn.

Related:

GAWD she’s embarrassing! Ana Navarro melts down interviewing Rand Paul on ‘The View’ (did she REALLY say mansplain?!) [watch]

‘Put on your big girl pants!’ Ilhan Omar tries SO hard to victim-fundraise off Trump’s MN rally but Conservatives ain’t havin’ ANY of it

‘You don’t get to SIT out’: John Hayward’s thread telling ‘TrueCons’ to get it TOGETHER for Conservatism an EPIC must read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jennifer RubinTrumpWomen's Vote