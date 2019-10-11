If Jennifer Rubin thinks anyone is going to take a WaPo poll seriously we have a bridge to sell her.

And to think Trump has lost all women when it was women who basically elected in 2016 is a real stretch.

Losing all women, white women, suburban women (56 percent strongly disapprove) and white college-educated women (57 percent strongly disapprove), white non-college educated women (43 percent strongly disapprove). https://t.co/AZ6byCf0Zi — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 11, 2019

Keep spinnin’, Jennifer.

We get it, she has a narrative to sell and an agenda to push but this was pathetic.

And it went over like a sack of bricks …

I am a white, suburban, college-educated woman and I will be voting for him in 2020. Now remove “conservative” from your bio and kindly piss off. https://t.co/EQKe35xKTf — Lizzy Lou Who🎃 (@_wintergirl93) October 11, 2019

What she said.

I’m with Lizzy! — Rene Brady (@rbrady62) October 11, 2019

Rubin, conservative, hahhahhaa — Denis O'Bell (@commonsenzze) October 11, 2019

Laughable, right?

As am I. I have never been surveyed. She is a joke. Be careful. She has faithful minions that will report any criticism of the “conservative “ blogger. — Elizabeth Sollecito (@ElizabethSolle2) October 11, 2019

This went well.

Sorry, white woman with a J.D. here and I’m voting for him. — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) October 11, 2019

Oops.

It makes you wonder who they actually polled.

Don't forget "Hillary wins in a landslide in 2016." — Eileen McGuire (@LovieMcGuire) October 11, 2019

Heh.

You know, there aren’t enough memes/gifs of Trump standing on a Tank out there.

Wrong.

Rubin is pulling the WaPo shitspreader again. Same shit different day. Statists LOVE statistics. It's how they convince group thinkers to agree to a consensus devised out of a TINY fraction of the whole. Women DO NOT BELONG to the Democrats. — Ya Dont Say? (@actually_yeah) October 11, 2019

Women are not a commodity and until Democrats figure that out nothing is going to get better for them, regardless of what Jenn’s silly poll says.

This college educated woman will vote again for POTUS45 in 2020! The poll doesn’t speak for many of us #WomenForTrump #KAG2020LandslideVictory — LetFreedomRing ✝️🚂💨💨🇺🇸 (@MariaMe42546452) October 11, 2019

You keep dreamin’, Jenn.

