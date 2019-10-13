Keith Ellison came out swinging to defend AOC … for criticism of her $300 haircut. And of course, he went the ‘MUH SEXISM’ route but being a Democrat he took the opportunity to take it a step further and talk about pushing a new tax.

Right?

Take a gander:

Haircuts for women cost more than those for men. Also health care, car repairs, etc. That’s reality for the awesome @AOC and every other woman. It’s morally wrong and it threatens the economic security of women and everyone who depends on her income. It’s the "pink tax”. — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) October 11, 2019

LOOK AOC! I DEFENDED YOUR HAIRCUT HONOR! LET’S PASS A TAX! ELEVENTY!

Hoo boy.

And c’mon, really? Car repairs are more expensive for women? Dude, give it a rest.

"I agree!" — Rachel Maddow — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 13, 2019

‘Russian bots are the ones trolling AOC about her hair!’ – also probably Rachel Maddow

And yet, we pay less for car insurance, car washes, and rarely have to pay cover charges at bars. There are legit, logical reasons, it's not sexism, dude. #ItsLadiesNightAndTheFeelingsRight — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) October 12, 2019

Wait, so everything isn’t based on racism and sexism?

We’re so confused now.

Sucking up to her isn't going to get you any further than you are now — Fil Has Pants (@elmoslemonade) October 13, 2019

Women also don’t deserve to be abused and beat by men, sound familiar. — Gordo (@treadedupon) October 12, 2019

So much OOF.

North Korea has solved this problem with the 28 approved hairstyles. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) October 12, 2019

And a little more OOF.

Hey there. My barber will give @AOC the same haircut he gives me for the same price he charges me. There…equality achieved…now leave me alone. — Dan Cairns, Sr (@The_Old_DC) October 13, 2019

Pretty sure AOC wouldn’t want the ‘high and tight’ but hey, anything is possible.

And it would be an ‘equal’ haircut.

Lmao.

Women generally have more hair, longer hair & more complicated cuts then men so that debunks that bit.

As to car repairs? 😂😂

The repairs on my car costs the same as a man's. It only costs more if you're too stupid to know better & that goes for men & women both. Moron. — Sharlow (@sharlow_2) October 13, 2019

Moron is putting it nicely.

Life insurance is cheaper for women, & like health ins premiums it is based on math. Car insurance for new drivers, cheaper for girls..also based on math. Women generally have more hair than men (takes longer) and do more to it..and care more about it…thus costs more. — Hope (@Hoping4agirl) October 12, 2019

Gosh, it sounds like cost is based on labor and materials, not sex.

Who knew?

…car repairs? — FritzCast Podcast (@FritzQS) October 12, 2019

Aside from literally every part of this tweet being untrue: It was a woman-owned salon and a service provided by a woman. Sit down. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 12, 2019

Sit.

Down.

Related:

Bless her HEART! Facebook drops HEAP BIG fact-check right on Elizabeth Warren’s head and she just can’t DEAL

‘Remove conservative from your bio and kindly p*ss off’: Jennifer Rubin learns the hard way that Trump has NOT lost women’s vote

GAWD she’s embarrassing! Ana Navarro melts down interviewing Rand Paul on ‘The View’ (did she REALLY say mansplain?!) [watch]