Keith Ellison came out swinging to defend AOC … for criticism of her $300 haircut. And of course, he went the ‘MUH SEXISM’ route but being a Democrat he took the opportunity to take it a step further and talk about pushing a new tax.

Right?

Take a gander:

LOOK AOC! I DEFENDED YOUR HAIRCUT HONOR! LET’S PASS A TAX! ELEVENTY!

Hoo boy.

And c’mon, really? Car repairs are more expensive for women? Dude, give it a rest.

‘Russian bots are the ones trolling AOC about her hair!’ – also probably Rachel Maddow

Wait, so everything isn’t based on racism and sexism?

We’re so confused now.

So much OOF.

And a little more OOF.

Pretty sure AOC wouldn’t want the ‘high and tight’ but hey, anything is possible.

And it would be an ‘equal’ haircut.

Moron is putting it nicely.

Gosh, it sounds like cost is based on labor and materials, not sex.

Who knew?

Sit.

Down.

