Sara Carter shared the speech Nancy Pelosi gave about the Republicans impeaching President Clinton and it’s very, very telling.

And as Carter says, it’s likely Nancy wishes she never gave this speech.

Watch.

Life comes at ya’ fast, eh Nancy?

From Nancy Pelosi via Sara Carter:

Today the republican majority is not judging the President Clinton with fairness, but impeaching him with the vengeance. In the investigation of the President, fundamental principles which Americans hold dear, privacy, fairness, checks and balances have been seriously violated. And why? As we are here today, because the republicans in the House [of Representatives] are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton. And until the republicans free themselves of this hatred our country will suffer.

Huh, this sounds sorta relevant to the impeachment of today, doncha think?

Boy how the tables have turned. Hypocrisy is at its highest amongst the left. — Miguel Estrada (@Fishtrada) October 13, 2019

If it weren't for double standards, Nancy Pelosi would have no standards at all. — Sarah C (@ConstitutionLo1) October 13, 2019

She is a Democrat after all.

Change a few names and it’s exactly where we are today. — Richard Davidson (@BoulevardBlog) October 13, 2019

This should be posted!!!!!! — Stevie Lynne (@StevieLynne7) October 13, 2019

Hey man, we’re trying to help get it out there.

Heh.

I don't think she cares – they lost – full BS and panic mode still in effect — RatNutz (@RatNutz) October 13, 2019

Term limits anyone??? — Dave Klar (@Whiskeyjd) October 13, 2019

She was younger and still had some mass between the ears back then.😀 — CostaPalyvos (@Costa69518943) October 13, 2019

And a whole lot less Botox.

Ouch, right?

