You know how we’ve said snarky Brit Hume is our favorite Brit Hume?

Thinking it’s safe to say snarky Kimberley Strassel is our favorite Kimberley Strassel.

We so adore these two tweets on the media’s meltdown over being mocked for falling for and pushing another likely hoax, like the Russian collusion story.

LOL. Media looks to be a wee bit triggered by an oped that makes the point (among others) that media is repeating its Russia-collusion hoax methods with Ukraine story…. https://t.co/rBJCSI7ZDt — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 11, 2019

Wee bit triggered indeed.

It's also notable that a "national correspondent" for a newspaper feels entirely free to write a piece that is far more opinionated that most things we opinion writers write. And media wonders why so much of America does not trust it to provide straight news. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 11, 2019

Psh, the media just wants the little people to know how much smarter and superior they are to them.

Is that such a bad thing?

When did the rules change? Does it pre-date Trump? I think people are starving for good old-fashioned just the facts ma’am, Joe Friday reporting. — Larry Medin (@larrymfive) October 12, 2019

This is absolutely a fair point, but honestly, it seems the media is far too gone to turn back now.

Mainstream media have lost their collective mind pic.twitter.com/A150KuCe72 — Ed Drennen (@EdDrennen1) October 11, 2019

How the MSM echoes the Democrat's spin on Ukraine

1. Trump asks Ukraine for aid in investigating Russian Collusion hoax and Biden's dealings.

2. Democrats mischaracterize it as "dirt digging" on Bidens.

3. NBC reports – Ukrainian's who were "digging dirt" on Bidens are arrested. — GJ Simmons (@GregoryJSimmons) October 11, 2019

Rinse, repeat.

Straight News? They can’t even get documented facts straight on which they’re basing their opinions. — Peter Korman (@pjkorman) October 11, 2019

They’d find a way to have an opinion on whether or not 2+2=4.

Well, in the white man’s privileged world 2+2 truly DOES equal 4, but that’s not the case for other less fortunate, oppressed demographics …

We probably shouldn’t give them any ideas.

Amazing they can't step back and see themselves…simply stunning — James Engelbrecht (@jaemdpc) October 11, 2019

Their lack of self-awareness truly is impressive, and that’s not a good thing.

Related:

‘You seem fun. Sincerely, All Men’: Former Miss America Mallory Hagan attempting to shame ‘every man in America’ BACKFIRES

Sit DOWN: Keith Ellison pushing the ‘pink tax’ to defend AOC and her super expensive haircut goes all SORTS of wrong

Bless her HEART! Facebook drops HEAP BIG fact-check right on Elizabeth Warren’s head and she just can’t DEAL