If everything was on the up-and-up with Hunter Biden why would he pledge to step down from the board and not work for any foreign-owned companies if his father is elected?

Important piece there, IF his father is elected.

Hunter Biden to resign from board of Chinese private-equity firm https://t.co/OoPgZFvKex — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) October 13, 2019

From The Wall Street Journal:

The son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to step down from the board of a Chinese-based private-equity company amid intense criticism from President Trump that he profited from his father’s name. Hunter Biden pledged in a statement released in a Medium post Sunday that he would step down from the board on Oct. 31 and not work for any foreign-owned companies or serve on their boards if his father is elected president. He also said he would “readily comply with any and all guidelines and standards” his father may issue as president to address conflicts of interest.

Gosh, wonder why he’s doing this.

Someone told him last night he was on the board. “Oh that’s what those checks were for” — Jon Swift (@JonSwift16) October 13, 2019

So Hunter will step down.

Huh.

Folks are still unimpressed.

What value did Hunter Biden add in Ukraine and China? He had zero experience in the regions and less than zero experience in the energy sector. So what exactly were the companies involved in the million dollar deals with Biden paying for? — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 13, 2019

Shotguns that went pew pew pew.

HA!

Hunter Biden issues a statement saying that he "won't work for any foreign-owned companies or serve on their boards during a potential Biden administration." That is the Biden family admitting that what they did was wrong, and inappropriate: https://t.co/hBOjTX7N23 — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) October 13, 2019

But only promising to stop doing it if Joe is elected president.

Convenient that.

Related:

‘You seem fun. Sincerely, All Men’: Former Miss America Mallory Hagan attempting to shame ‘every man in America’ BACKFIRES

Sit DOWN: Keith Ellison pushing the ‘pink tax’ to defend AOC and her super expensive haircut goes all SORTS of wrong

Bless her HEART! Facebook drops HEAP BIG fact-check right on Elizabeth Warren’s head and she just can’t DEAL