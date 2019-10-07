We found this piece from Lee Smith on Margot Cleveland’s timeline and it’s such a great read we had to share it.

Haven't had chance to read yet, but @LeeSmithDC is one of my must-read journalists…and should be one of yours too! https://t.co/KhW54bh8MD

Here’s Smith’s tweet with the original story.

Why does Trump want to find out what happened re Ukraine? Because it's at the center of the Russiagate hoax aimed at him & the US public.

From Real Clear Investigations:

Viewed in this light, the Trump-Ukraine quid pro quo bribery narrative must compete with another explanation: Trump’s determination to get to the bottom of an underhanded years-long campaign arrayed against him. One of the first things he did after the Mueller report debunked the collusion narrative was to call the Ukranian president and ask him to help do just that.

The impeachment battle is not just about congressional probes and alleged presidential strong-arming, but about the Russiagate narrative. Anti-Trump forces in the government and media are working to vindicate their previous efforts and discredit a forthcoming Justice Department inquiry into the origins of Russiagate by again connecting Trump and a foreign power to a U.S. election.

It is significant, in this time of separate left and right media echo chambers, that an early account of Hillary Clinton campaign efforts to dig up dirt on Team Trump using Ukraine didn’t originate on the right: It was a Politico report by Kenneth P. Vogel and David Stern. (A repeat seems unlikely now: Vogel’s current employer, the New York Times, has dismissed Trump’s claims about Ukraine’s role in Russiagate as part of a right-wing conspiracy theory.)